T-Mobile Named a World’s Most Ethical Company for the 9th Year in a Row

Award demonstrates the Un-carrier’s commitment to ethical business standards and practices
Bellevue, Washington — March 13, 2017— T-Mobile (Nasdaq: TMUS) was recognized today by the Ethisphere Institute as a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices as a 2017 World’s Most Ethical Company®. This is the ninth year in a row that T-Mobile has been recognized with this distinction and the Un-carrier is one of only three companies in the telecommunications category to receive that award, underscoring their commitment to leading ethical business standards and practices.
“The change we’re driving in this industry would not be possible without our talented people and their full-on commitment to doing right by our customers,” said John Legere, president and CEO of T-Mobile. “I’m incredibly proud that T-Mobile is – once again – recognized for our continuing commitment to doing things the right way.”
T-Mobile’s Un-carrier revolution has upended the wireless industry and is built around listening to customers and solving their pain points. T-Mobile has fundamentally changed the rules of wireless and forced the competition to change along with it.
The World's Most Ethical Company assessment is based upon the Ethisphere Institute’s Ethics Quotient® (EQ) framework which offers a quantitative way to assess a company’s performance in an objective, consistent and standardized way. The information collected provides a comprehensive sampling of definitive criteria of core competencies, rather than all aspects of corporate governance, risk, sustainability, compliance and ethics.
Scores are generated in five key categories: ethics and compliance program (35%), corporate citizenship and responsibility (20%), culture of ethics (20%), governance (15%) and leadership, innovation and reputation (10%) and provided to all companies who participate in the process.
“Over the last eleven years we have seen the shift in societal expectations, constant redefinition of laws and regulations and the geo-political climate. We have also seen how companies honored as the World’s Most Ethical respond to these challenges. They invest in their local communities around the world, embrace strategies of diversity and inclusion, and focus on long term-ism as a sustainable business advantage,” explained Ethisphere’s Chief Executive Officer, Timothy Erblich. "Congratulations to everyone at T-Mobile for being recognized as a World's Most Ethical Company."
About T-Mobile US, Inc: As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. The Company's advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 71.5 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and MetroPCS. For more information, please visit http://www.t-mobile.com.
About the Ethisphere Institute: The Ethisphere® Institute is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World’s Most Ethical Companies recognition program, provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA) and showcases trends and best practices in ethics with the publication of Ethisphere Magazine. More information about Ethisphere can be found at: http://ethisphere.com.
