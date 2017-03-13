Tips For Staying Connected During Inclement Weather

From readying backup generators, Cell-On-Wheels (COW), and fuel tanks to setting up an engineering Command Center in impacted areas, T-Mobile engineers and rapid response teams are always ready to mobilize. In addition, T-Mobile’s Geo-Redundant Network Operation Centers (NOCs) closely manage network traffic and further coordinate any response needed.
Here are some important steps people can take to increase chances of connecting with loved ones before, during and after any storm:
- Make sure your phone is fully charged and have a plan to recharge your phone in case of a power outage, such as a car charger or portable power charger. You can find several options in our retail stores.
- Conserve phone battery life during power outages by utilizing your phone’s power-save mode. Also consider reducing screen brightness, turning off location-based services when they’re not being used, and limiting app usage and downloads.
- Send a text instead of calling. Text messages are more likely to get through during high usage periods since texts require fewer network resources.
- If you need to make a call, keep it short so others can get through. The number of calls spikes during severe weather events; try to limit conversations and keep the network available for all to use.
- Keep your phone dry by storing it in a plastic bag or other waterproof covering.
- Make sure emergency contacts are updated on your phone.
- Use Wi-Fi calling if cellular service is not available. Wi-Fi calling allows T-Mobile customers with capable devices to text and make and receive voice calls via any Wi-Fi connection.
- For iOS go to Settings > Phone > Wi-Fi Calling.
- For Android go to Settings > More Connection Settings > Wi-Fi Calling.
