T-Mobile to Acquire Remaining Interest in Iowa Wireless from Aureon

Transaction accelerates T-Mobile’s geographic expansion in Iowa and provides

iWireless customers with access to America’s Best Unlimited Network and Un-carrier benefits

About Aureon

Aureon is a leading business solutions provider offering a comprehensive suite of support solutions focused on Technology, HR, Contact Center and Consulting services. As a trusted partner for organizations both small and large, we provide scalable and customizable solutions that keep our clients focused and productive. For more information, go to:

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Any statements made herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about T-Mobile US, Inc.'s plans, outlook, beliefs, opinions, projections, strategy, market and distribution expansion, and expected timing of closing the transaction, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "expect," "suggests," "plan," “project,” "believe," "intend," "estimates," "targets," "views," "may," "will," "forecast," and other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, are based on current assumptions and expectations, and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could affect future results and cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: adverse economic or political conditions in the U.S. and international markets; competition in the wireless services market, including new competitors entering the industry as technologies converge; the effects any future merger or acquisition involving us, as well as the effects of mergers or acquisitions in the technology, media and telecommunications industry; challenges in implementing our business strategies or funding our wireless operations; any disruption or failure of our third parties’ or key suppliers’ provisioning of products or services; material adverse changes in labor matters, including labor campaigns, negotiations or additional organizing activity, and any resulting financial, operational and/or reputational impact; the ability to make payments on our debt or to repay our existing indebtedness when due; adverse change in the ratings of our debt securities or adverse conditions in the credit markets; and other risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We do not undertake to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.



###



Media Contacts

T-Mobile US Media Relations

About T-Mobile US, Inc.As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. Our advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 69.6 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and MetroPCS. For more information, please visit http://www.t-mobile.com