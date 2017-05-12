T-Mobile Has the New Superphone Mom Wants for Mother’s Day…and You Can Get One Too!

Bellevue, Washington — May 12, 2017 — T-Mobile loves moms – and this Mother’s Day, the Un-carrier is showing just how much. Starting right now, you can get Mom what she really wants – a sexy, speedy, new Samsung Galaxy S8 or S8+ – and pick up one for yourself too, on the house after rebate. You’ll get a prepaid card covering the cost of a second Samsung Galaxy S8 (that’s $750 bucks!) when you purchase them both on T-Mobile’s no-interest Equipment Installment Plan and add a line.



The Galaxy S8 and S8+ run faster on T-Mobile’s network than any other nationwide US wireless network – 7% faster than the next closest and a whopping 28% faster than third place, according to the latest 3rd party data!



To recap… buy one get one Galaxy S8, fastest network and all on a network designed to handle unlimited data. How good does that sound?



The Galaxy S8 and S8+ are available in Midnight Black, Orchid Gray or Arctic Silver and are just $30 down and $30/month (FRP: $750) or $130 down and $30/month (FRP: $850) respectively. To get in on this limited time ‘Buy One, Get One’ deal, go to your local T-Mobile store, go online or call. For more information, visit www.t-mobile.com/offers/samsung-galaxy-s8-and-s8-plus .



Limited time offers; subject to change. $25 SIM starter kit, or in stores & on customer service calls, $20 upgrade support charge may be required. Device pricing for well-qualified customers: EIP is 24 mo. finance agmt; 0% APR. If you cancel wireless service remaining balance on device becomes due. BOGO: Financing agreements, qualifying credit and new line of service required. Full tax on both devices due at sale. Rebate via prepaid MasterCard® Card. Prepaid cards issued by Citibank N.A., member FDIC, pursuant to a license from MasterCard Int’l, conditions and expiration apply. Allow 8 weeks. S8 Runs faster per T-Mobile analysis of Ookla Speedtest Intelligence Data since 4/19/17. Speeds vary by location & network conditions.



