T-Mobile Debuts Super Bowl Ad #UnlimitedMoves, Featuring Justin Bieber, Rob Gronkowski and Terrell Owens

This morning on the TODAY Show, T-Mobile debuted a new 2017 Super Bowl ad called #UnlimitedMoves starring Justin Bieber and featuring superstar touchdown dancers, Rob Gronkowski and Terrell Owens! The Un-carrier knows a good celebration shouldn’t be limited and neither should your data!
Fans are encouraged to submit their best celebratory touchdown dances to Twitter and Instagram tagging #UnlimitedMoves. Justin will select his favorites and share them in his social channels on Monday, February 6.
