T-Mobile Customers Can Call and Text Friends and Family in Indonesia for Free Following Tragic Earthquake

To help our customers connect with loved ones in the wake of the tragic earthquake, T-Mobile is making it free to call and text from the United States to Indonesia for customers. T-Mobile will also waive roaming fees on calls, texts and data for postpaid customers in Indonesia.“We hope this will help customers connect with loved ones in the wake of this devastating earthquake,” said John Legere, president and CEO of T-Mobile. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the people affected.”All T-Mobile ONE and T-Mobile Simple Choice postpaid customers will see regular charges on their bills with corresponding credits. The offer is effective from December 7, 2016 through December 9, 2016. Prepaid customers, including customers of MetroPCS, will also be able to call and text for free from the United States to Indonesia starting at 4:00 PM PT on December 7, 2016 through December 9, 2016.###T-Mobile US Media Relations