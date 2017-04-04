T-Mobile SyncUP DRIVE™ Adds Allstate Roadside Assistance—At No Extra Cost

With customer demand nearly doubling forecasts, the Un-carrier sees yet another hit with SyncUP DRIVE™
Bellevue, Washington — April 4, 2017 — Un-carrier customers, start your engines. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced its first major upgrade to T-Mobile SyncUP DRIVE—the Un-carrier’s exclusive, all-in-one connected car solution that easily transforms your car into a rolling Wi-Fi hotspot and gives you vehicle diagnostics, safety and security features. Starting today, April 4, T-Mobile is adding Allstate Motor Club Roadside Assistance for all SyncUP DRIVE customers on qualifying plans. And no surprise—these new benefits come at absolutely no extra cost to SyncUP DRIVE customers.
Since SyncUP DRIVE launched this past November, demand for the device has nearly doubled early forecasts. And customers are loving the benefits it offers, with early data showing the most popular device feature is GPS location monitoring, followed by vehicle diagnostics and the in-vehicle Wi-Fi hotspot. Other favorites include vehicle maintenance monitoring and family and vehicle security.
“The response to T-Mobile SyncUP DRIVE has been phenomenal! Customers are telling us what they love—and what they want to see next. And, as always, the Un-carrier’s listening,” said John Legere, president and CEO of T-Mobile. “Customers’ No.1 ask has been for roadside help. So we’ve partnered with Allstate Motor Club to roll out dedicated roadside assistance for SyncUP DRIVE customers at no extra charge!!”
T-Mobile SyncUP DRIVE customers needing anything from a jump to a tire change or a tow will be able to quickly connect to a dedicated Allstate Motor Club customer service team via the updated T-Mobile SyncUP DRIVE app – which is available for iOS on the Apple App Store and for Android devices on Google Play. To get Allstate Motor Club Roadside Assistance, customers who have already installed SyncUP DRIVE simply need to accept the update within the SyncUP DRIVE app and enroll with Allstate Motor Club.
Allstate Motor Club is one of the country’s most experienced providers of emergency roadside assistance.
“Allstate has been a leader in providing emergency roadside assistance for 50 years,” said Allstate Roadside Services President Pam Dufour. “We are continuing to enhance our service with a growing network of highly-responsive and professional roadside assistance providers, powered by digital technology to get stranded motorists back on the road faster than ever. We are excited about this relationship with T-Mobile and for what it can mean for SyncUP DRIVE customers who find themselves where no one wants to be – stranded on the side of the road.”
And while the carriers try to charge customers MORE for advanced features like Wi-Fi hotspot, T-Mobile SyncUP DRIVE customers get access to all of these great Un-carrier benefits at one low price, without being forced to sign a two-year service contract or paying activation fees. Right now customers can get T-Mobile SyncUP DRIVE – normally a $149.99 value – for just $48 with 24-month no-cost finance agreement with a 2GB or higher mobile Internet plan.
In addition to roadside assistance, T-Mobile SyncUP DRIVE includes:
- Capability for an in-vehicle Wi-Fi hotspot on the nation’s fastest 4G LTE network
- Driving behavior analysis
- Vehicle and location monitoring
- Speed alerts
- Vehicle diagnostics
To learn more about T-Mobile SyncUP DRIVE, visit www.t-mobile.com/syncupdrive.
Limited time offers; subject to change. SyncUP DRIVE: Device pricing for well-qualified customers; qualifying service required. $0 down, $2 x 24 mos. total $48, plus device tax. 0% APR. If you cancel wireless service, remaining balance on device is due. Capable smartphone, compatible vehicle, app download, and service req’d for some features. Roadside Assistance: Provided by Allstate Motor Club. Qualifying plan and use of SyncUP DRIVE app and device required. Contact Allstate for details.
