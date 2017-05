T-Mobile SyncUP DRIVE Now Connects All Your Cars at Absolutely No Extra Cost

SyncUP DRIVE, T-Mobile’s all-in-one connected car solution, now helps families and businesses easily monitor and manage up to two dozen connected vehicles

Stay connected : Deliver an in-vehicle Wi-Fi hot spot on the nation’s fastest 4G LTE network, perfect for sharing data with up to five Wi-Fi capable devices to entertain your family during those road trips.

: Deliver an in-vehicle Wi-Fi hot spot on the nation’s fastest 4G LTE network, perfect for sharing data with up to five Wi-Fi capable devices to entertain your family during those road trips. Drive smarter : Analyze driving behavior to help you drive more safely, while minimizing wear-and-tear, by keeping track of dangerous driving behavior like speeding, harsh braking and rapid accelerations. And, companies can make tracking and expensing business miles a breeze.

: Analyze driving behavior to help you drive more safely, while minimizing wear-and-tear, by keeping track of dangerous driving behavior like speeding, harsh braking and rapid accelerations. And, companies can make tracking and expensing business miles a breeze. Keep an eye on your family : Know the location and status of multiple cars without contacting the drivers, set speeding alerts to encourage safe driving behavior and set alerts to be notified when your car enters or leaves a certain area.

: Know the location and status of multiple cars without contacting the drivers, set speeding alerts to encourage safe driving behavior and set alerts to be notified when your car enters or leaves a certain area. Locate your car : Keep tabs on your vehicle, from finding your parked car on a map, locating and tracking your car’s real-time driving location or delivering a notification if the device or your car has been bumped or had the device removed.

: Keep tabs on your vehicle, from finding your parked car on a map, locating and tracking your car’s real-time driving location or delivering a notification if the device or your car has been bumped or had the device removed. Take care of your car : Have a virtual mechanic to help you take better care of your car and help reduce repair costs by providing helpful maintenance reminders and instant notifications about car trouble.

: Have a virtual mechanic to help you take better care of your car and help reduce repair costs by providing helpful maintenance reminders and instant notifications about car trouble. Get roadside assistance: From lockouts to jumps, tire changes, and tows—Allstate® Motor Club will be there to get you going again. Included with SyncUP DRIVE for customers with a qualifying mobile internet data plan.

Capable smartphone, compatible vehicle, app download, and service req’d for some features. 1 device/vehicle req’d for multi-vehicle tracking. Roadside Assistance: Provided by Allstate Motor Club. Qualifying plan and use of SyncUP DRIVE app and device required. Contact Allstate for details.



About T-Mobile US, Inc.

As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. Our advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 72.6 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and MetroPCS.



