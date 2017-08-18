Sweet Summertime Savings on LG G6 and V20 at T-Mobile

The LG G6 is available at T-Mobile for $20 down and $20 a month (FRP: $500) in Ice Platinum and Black, and the LG V20 is available for $0 down and $20 a month (FRP: $480) in Titan. To get your rebate, register on the T-Mobile Promotions Hub and you’ll get a prepaid MasterCard® of up to $500 in the mail.
So sit back, relax and enjoy the rest of summer knowing T-Mobile’s got you covered with great deals on the latest LG smartphones. This offer is only available for a limited time, so hurry over to T-Mobile.com or the nearest participating store for more info!
Limited time offer; subject to change. If you cancel wireless service, remaining balance becomes due. For well qualified customers. 24-month financing agreements on both devices required. 0% APR. Full tax on pre-rebate price due at sale. Rebate on device with lower or same price via Prepaid MasterCard© Card, issued by Sunrise Banks N.A., Member FDIC. Card terms and conditions apply; card expires. Must be active and in good standing when card is processed. Allow 8 weeks.
