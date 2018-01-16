T-Mobile Is Ready for Some Football! Boosts LTE Capacity in Minneapolis by 35x

The Un-carrier has rolled out permanent network changes to ensure fans at the big game can tweet, snap and chat all they want, without missing the action

Capable device required for LTE Advanced Technologies.



Based on Ookla's analysis of Speedtest Intelligence data of average download speeds on 4G LTE devices in CMA-15 for Q4 2017.



About T-Mobile US, Inc.

As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. Our advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 72.6 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and MetroPCS. For more information, please visit

Media Contacts

T-Mobile US Media Relations

Investor Relations

877-281-TMUS OR 212-358-3210