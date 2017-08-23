Speedsters Rejoice! Samsung’s Galaxy Note8 Launches on T-Mobile this September

Bellevue, Washington — August 23, 2017 — The speed race is officially no-contest. When the Samsung Galaxy Note8 launches on America’s best unlimited network on September 15, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) customers can experience the Note8’s true speed. And, to start your engines, anyone can go to http://t-mobile.com/samsung-galaxy-note8 at 9:01 p.m. PT today to pre-order the Galaxy Note8. If you purchase on or before September 24, you’ll get a FREE Samsung Gear 360 Camera (worth $229).
“When you put the Note8 on the T-Mobile network, it’s like putting a world-class racecar on a brand new, state-of-the-art racetrack – it’s straight up incredible,” said John Legere, president and CEO of T-Mobile. “Meanwhile, the other guys’ customers are swerving around potholes on increasingly toll-booth-filled, traffic-congested nightmares. Samsung’s best superphone deserves America’s best unlimited network!”
The rigorously tested Galaxy Note8 is the third gigabit-class phone to launch at T-Mobile. And America’s best unlimited network just keeps getting better! Since the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S8 -- the first ever gigabit-class phone on T-Mobile’s network – average speeds have gone up by nearly 2Mbps. The data from millions of customer tests speaks for itself.
And T-Mobile was recently named #1 in speed, latency and LTE availability by OpenSignal’s comprehensive study of actual customer experiences based on over 5 billion real customer tests.
The Galaxy Note8 will be available online and at participating T-Mobile stores across the country on September 15 in Midnight Black and Orchid Gray for $210 down and $30 a month on T-Mobile’s Equipment Installment Plan, or $0 down and $39 a month on JUMP! on Demand (FRP: $930).
