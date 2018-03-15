T-Mobile Takes Flight, Sets Two World Records with Galaxy S9, S9+

Fastest Samsung? Check. Fastest Network? Check. Great Price? Check. Two GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS titles?!

…Check.



Stuck on another network? T-Mobile’s gotchoo, too. The Un-carrier wants you to experience the kind of speed you and these new phones deserve so switch and get a free line of service when you add a line to your new T-Mobile ONE family plan – that’s four lines for $35/line with taxes and fees included. Plus, you’ll get Netflix included on your family plan. And finally, you can also get half off the S9 or $360 off the S9+. Nothin’s stoppin’ you now!

# # #



If you cancel wireless service, credits stop and remaining balance at full price may become due; contact us for details. Limited time offers; subject to change. Qualifying credit, service & finance agreement req’d. Tax on pre-credit price due at sale. Equipment Installment Plan: 24 monthly payments; 0% APR. Device pricing for well-qualified customers. Device Discount: Must be active and in good standing to receive credits; allow 2 bill cycles. Industry’s Best Price: based on FRP of S9 & S9+ at T-Mobile versus AT&T, Sprint, and Verizon. Fastest Samsung based on device download capabilities (LTE Cat 18); actual speeds vary. Typical network download speed in Q4 2017 was 31.6 Mbps. Free Line: Qualifying credit & plan required; must have at least 3 full-priced lines. Credit applied to lowest cost line added while offer is available. Credit may take up to 2 bill cycles; cancel any paid line and credits will stop. $5 more/line w/o AutoPay. Not eligible for Kickback. Limit 1 free line per account.



