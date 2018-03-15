T-Mobile Takes Flight, Sets Two World Records with Galaxy S9, S9+

…Check.
Bellevue, Washington — March 15, 2018 — It’s a no-brainer: the Galaxy S9 and S9+ are Samsung’s fastest ever superphones, so of course you should start those bad boys up on the fastest network ever – T-Mobile’s (NASDAQ: TMUS), with the accolades to match. The Un-carrier is so major, they just set TWO GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ titles with the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+. And, they’re unleashing these two beasts – at the industry’s best prices – tomorrow at T-Mobile stores nationwide. That’s the same day the Galaxy S9 lands at MetroPCS, too.
“You’re getting an insanely fast new Samsung Galaxy, you gotta get it on the fastest network…and bonus – get it at the industry’s best price,” said John Legere, president and CEO at T-Mobile. “These phones are gonna fly off the shelves, and the best teams in wireless are amped and ready! T-Mobile and MetroPCS teams lead the pack in the latest J.D. Power Wireless Purchase Experience studies – they’re gonna rock your wireless world, the way they always do!”
The media’s been hounding the old-guard carriers for jacking up the price of these two serious speedsters, and for good reason. You’ll pay nearly 10 percent more for the Galaxy S9 at AT&T or Sprint, and even more than that if you choose either model from Big Red. At T-Mobile, customers can snag a Midnight Black, Lilac Purple or Coral Blue Galaxy S9 for just $30/month on the T-Mobile Equipment Installment Plan ($0 down, FRP: $720), or the larger Galaxy S9+ in the same colors for $30/month ($120 down, FRP: $840). And with T-Mobile offering half off the S9 or $360 off the S9+ via bill credits with eligible trade-in, it’s a total no-brainer.
The World’s Most ‘Extra’ Speed Test
The Galaxy S9 and S9+ coming to the nation’s fastest network calls for a kick-off of epic proportions, so T-Mobile headed to Lake Elsinore in California with GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS to test out Samsung’s latest superphones – and, yeah, to have a little fun in the process. To drive home the point that speed shouldn’t be contained, the Un-carrier launched the world’s most ‘extra’ speed test: to pull it off, they involved a bunch of waterskiers, a giant magenta airship and the fastest Samsung phones on the fastest network in the country. And in typical Un-carrier fashion, they set two GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS titles in the process – including the fastest text on a touch screen mobile phone while water skiing. Check it out here.
Stuck on another network? T-Mobile’s gotchoo, too. The Un-carrier wants you to experience the kind of speed you and these new phones deserve so switch and get a free line of service when you add a line to your new T-Mobile ONE family plan – that’s four lines for $35/line with taxes and fees included. Plus, you’ll get Netflix included on your family plan. And finally, you can also get half off the S9 or $360 off the S9+. Nothin’s stoppin’ you now!
To score a Galaxy S9 or S9+ on the fastest network ever, head to https://www.t-mobile.com/galaxyS9. For information on T-Mobile’s offers, please visit http://www.t-mobile.com/offers/deals-hub.
