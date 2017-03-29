Samsung Galaxy S8 Will Be Twice as Fast in Hundreds of Cities on T-Mobile’s Advanced LTE Network

When the Galaxy S8 and S8+ arrive at T-Mobile on April 21, Samsung’s most advanced superphones will tap into T-Mobile advanced LTE, rocking gigabit capability on what is already America’s fastest LTE network
Starting tonight, pre-order the Galaxy S8 at T-Mobile for just $30/month and get a FREE Samsung Gear VR with controller and awesome Oculus content—a $180 value!
Bellevue, Washington — March 29, 2017 — Samsung’s most advanced superphones are coming to America’s most advanced network. And here’s why that’s all kinds of awesome: T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced customers with the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ will be the first to tap into the combined power of three T-Mobile advanced LTE technologies and can deliver up to double current speeds on what is already America’s fastest LTE network.* How fast are we talking? Like maybe download-a-2-hour-movie-in-15-seconds fast on the phone’s Infinity screen. All this makes the Galaxy S8 the first gigabit-class smartphone ever on the T-Mobile network.
“You know what happens when you combine the most advanced LTE network in the country with Samsung’s most powerful phone ever? An entire industry has to redefine the word ‘fast.’” said John Legere, president and CEO of T-Mobile. “Anyone upgrading to the Galaxy S8 can see up to double their current LTE speeds in nearly 300 cities nationwide! That’s a clear first place finish for the Un-carrier.”
Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ will be the first smartphones ever to simultaneously harness the power of three advanced LTE technologies already built in to the T-Mobile network—including 4x4 MIMO, carrier aggregation and 256 QAM. Only the Un-carrier’s network has this trifecta of speed-boosting technologies. T-Mobile achieved a global first with the rollout of 4x4 MIMO last year, and has launched more LTE Advanced technologies than anyone else in the industry. In addition, the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ will be the very first devices that enable T-Mobile customers to use LTE-U to tap into underutilized unlicensed spectrum on the 5 GHz band. T-Mobile already has more capacity per subscriber than AT&T and Verizon, and the addition of LTE-U will only extend that lead and further improve the Un-carrier’s blazing-fast speeds. And, LTE-U will make it possible for T-Mobile to bring its forthcoming Gigabit LTE to more places across the country. And then there’s this… Samsung’s latest superphones will also be able to tap into T-Mobile’s new AWS-3 spectrum. Translation? Even more capacity and even more speed.
There’s never been a better time to head to the Un-carrier and unleash your new Samsung superphone with T-Mobile ONE, all in, monthly taxes and fees included. You’ll be rocking America’s fastest 4G LTE network, according to multiple independent studies (Speedtest.net, Twin Prime and even the FCC), with LTE availability that’s neck and neck with Verizon (OpenSignal).
T-Mobile customers can pre-order the Galaxy S8 tonight at 9:01 p.m. PT at www.t-mobile.com. To sweeten the pot, when you pre-order the Galaxy S8 at T-Mobile for just $30/month on the Un-carrier’s Equipment Installment Plan ($30 down, FRP: $750), you get a FREE Gear VR with controller and Oculus content, a full $180 value! If you’re looking to go big, the Galaxy S8+ will also be available for pre-order for just $30/month on EIP ($130 down, FRP: $850). MetroPCS customers can also get in on the same VR goodies by purchasing the device when it launches on April 21 (FRP: $729).
Today, U.S. wireless customers have a choice—save hundreds with T-Mobile ONE or keep paying more and getting those fee-filled carrier bills. T-Mobile ONE is radically simple, it’s all unlimited and all in with monthly taxes and fees included. So, when two customers sign up for just $100 a month on T-Mobile ONE with autopay, they actually pay the price they see for unlimited wireless service—$50 per line and not a penny more. The price advertised is the price you pay every month, saving you hundreds a year.
To learn more about T-Mobile’s network check out www.t-mobile.com/coverage.
Alamogordo, NM
Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY
Albuquerque, NM
Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ
Anaheim-Santa Ana-Irvine, CA
Asheville, NC
Athens-Clarke County, GA
Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ
Bakersfield, CA
Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD
Boise City, ID
Boston, MA
Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT
Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, NY
Burlington, NC
Cambridge-Newton-Framingham, MA
Camden, NJ
Charleston-North Charleston, SC
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
Clovis, NM
Columbia, SC
Cullowhee, NC
Dover, DE
Durham-Chapel Hill, NC
El Centro, CA
El Paso, TX
Espanola, NM
Fayetteville, NC
Florence, SC
Fresno, CA
Gallup, NM
Greensboro-High Point, NC
Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, SC
Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA
Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT
Heber, UT
Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC
Hilo, HI
Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ
Lancaster, PA
Las Cruces, NM
Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV
Logan, UT-ID
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Glendale, CA
Madera, CA
Manchester-Nashua, NH
Merced, CA
Modesto, CA
Montgomery County-Bucks County-Chester County, PA
Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC
Nassau County-Suffolk County, NY
New Haven-Milford, CT
New York-Jersey City-White Plains, NY-NJ
Newark, NJ-PA
Norwich-New London, CT
Oakland-Hayward-Berkeley, CA
Ocean City, NJ
Ogden-Clearfield, UT
Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA
Pahrump, NV
Philadelphia, PA
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
Provo-Orem, UT
Raleigh, NC
Reading, PA
Red Bluff, CA
Redding, CA
Rexburg, ID
Richmond, VA
Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA
Rochester, NY
Rockingham County-Strafford County, NH
Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA
Salinas, CA
Salisbury, MD-DE
Salt Lake City, UT
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
San Francisco-Redwood City-South San Francisco, CA
San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
Santa Fe, NM
Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA
Santa Rosa, CA
Scranton--Wilkes-Barre--Hazleton, PA
Silver Spring-Frederick-Rockville, MD
Spartanburg, SC
Springfield, MA
St. George, UT
Stockton-Lodi, CA
Syracuse, NY
Torrington, CT
Trenton, NJ
Urban Honolulu, HI
Vallejo-Fairfield, CA
Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ
Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC
Visalia-Porterville, CA
Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV
Wilmington, DE-MD-NJ
Wilmington, NC
Winston-Salem, NC
Worcester, MA-CT
York-Hanover, PA
Yuba City, CA
And here in Q2:
Abilene, TX
Adrian, MI
Aguadilla-Isabela, PR
Akron, OH
Albany, GA
Albany, OR
Alexandria, LA
Ann Arbor, MI
Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL
Arecibo, PR
Astoria, OR
Athens, TX
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
Auburn-Opelika, AL
Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC
Austin-Round Rock, TX
Baton Rouge, LA
Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX
Bellingham, WA
Bend-Redmond, OR
Big Spring, TX
Birmingham-Hoover, AL
Bloomington, IL
Boulder, CO
Bremerton-Silverdale, WA
Brownsville-Harlingen, TX
Calhoun, GA
Canton-Massillon, OH
Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL
Cedartown, GA
Centralia, WA
Champaign-Urbana, IL
Chattanooga, TN-GA
Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights, IL
Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN
Clarksville, TN-KY
Cleveland-Elyria, OH
Clewiston, FL
Coamo, PR
Coco, PR
College Station-Bryan, TX
Colorado Springs, CO
Columbus, GA-AL
Columbus, OH
Corpus Christi, TX
Corsicana, TX
Corvallis, OR
Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL
Dallas-Plano-Irving, TX
Dalton, GA
Dayton, OH
Decatur, AL
Del Rio, TX
Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
Detroit-Dearborn-Livonia, MI
Elgin, IL
Erie, PA
Eugene, OR
Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO
Flint, MI
Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL
Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach-Deerfield Beach, FL
Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
Fremont, OH
Gadsden, AL
Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, GA
Gainesville, TX
Gary, IN
Glenwood Springs, CO
Grand Rapids-Wyoming, MI
Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS
Hammond, LA
Houma-Thibodaux, LA
Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX
Huntsville, AL
Huntsville, TX
Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN
Ionia, MI
Jackson, MI
Jackson, MS
Jacksonville, FL
Janesville-Beloit, WI
Jefferson, GA
Junction City, KS
Kalamazoo-Portage, MI
Kankakee, IL
Kansas City, MO-KS
Kennewick-Richland, WA
Key West, FL
Killeen-Temple, TX
Knoxville, TN
LaGrange, GA
Lake Charles, LA
Lake City, FL
Lake County-Kenosha County, IL-WI
Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL
Lansing-East Lansing, MI
Lawrence, KS
Lawton, OK
Lexington-Fayette, KY
Longview, TX
Longview, WA
Lubbock, TX
Lufkin, TX
Madison, WI
Mankato-North Mankato, MN
Marshall, TX
Mayaguez, PR
McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX
Memphis, TN-MS-AR
Miami-Miami Beach-Kendall, FL
Michigan City-La Porte, IN
Midland, TX
Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI
Mobile, AL
Monroe, MI
Montgomery, AL
Mount Vernon, IL
Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA
Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL
Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN
New Orleans-Metairie, LA
North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL
Oak Harbor, WA
Ocala, FL
Odessa, TX
Okeechobee, FL
Oklahoma City, OK
Olympia-Tumwater, WA
Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA
Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
Ottawa-Peru, IL
Owosso, MI
Palestine, TX
Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL
Panama City, FL
Payson, AZ
Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
Pittsburgh, PA
Plainview, TX
Ponce, PR
Port Angeles, WA
Port St. Lucie, FL
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
Punta Gorda, FL
Racine, WI
Rockford, IL
Rome, GA
Salem, OR
San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX
San German, PR
San Juan-Carolina-Caguas, PR
Sandusky, OH
Santa Isabel, PR
Savannah, GA
Seattle-Bellevue-Everett, WA
Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL
Sebring, FL
Selma, AL
Shelton, WA
Sherman-Denison, TX
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA
St. Cloud, MN
St. Joseph, MO-KS
St. Louis, MO-IL
Tacoma-Lakewood, WA
Talladega-Sylacauga, AL
Tallahassee, FL
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
Toledo, OH
Topeka, KS
Tucson, AZ
Tulsa, OK
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tyler, TX
Warner Robins, GA
Warren-Troy-Farmington Hills, MI
West Palm Beach-Boca Raton-Delray Beach, FL
Wichita Falls, TX
Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA
