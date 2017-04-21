Get the Fastest Phone on the Fastest Network – Samsung Galaxy S8 & S8+ now Available at T-Mobile

Related Photos

T-Mobile customers are some of the first to get their hands on the new Samsung Galaxy S8 at the T-Mobile Times Square Signature Store, Friday, April 21, 2017, in New York.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 took over Times Square billboards as customers purchase the new flagship device at the T-Mobile Times Square Signature Store, Friday, April 21, 2017, in New York.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 took over Times Square billboards as customers purchase the new flagship device at the T-Mobile Times Square Signature Store, Friday, April 21, 2017, in New York.