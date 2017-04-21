Get the Fastest Phone on the Fastest Network – Samsung Galaxy S8 & S8+ now Available at T-Mobile

And that’s not hyperbole! T-Mobile customers with the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are the first to tap into the power of three of T-Mobile’s latest advanced LTE technologies (4x4 MIMO, carrier aggregation and 256 QAM). That means customers can get up to DOUBLE their current speeds – up to gigabit-class speeds. That’s all on top of what is already America’s fastest LTE network.
Samsung’s latest is available at participating T-Mobile stores nationwide, T-Mobile.com or by calling 1.800.TMOBILE and speaking with our award winning team.
New and existing customers can grab the Galaxy S8 64GB for $30 upfront and just $30/month with T-Mobile’s Equipment Installment Plan (FRP: $750.00), or get the Galaxy S8+ 64GB for $130 upfront and just $30/month (FRP: $850.00). And if you are a JUMP! On Demand customer, the Un-carrier’s got your back! The Galaxy S8 64GB is available for $0 down and $33/month for well qualified customers, and the premium Galaxy S8+ 64GB is just $130 upfront and just $30/month.
For more information on these new superphones (or to place an order because you’re so excited), visit https://www.t-mobile.com/cell-phone/samsung-galaxy-s8.html
Limited time offers; subject to change. $25 SIM starter kit, or in stores & on customer service calls, $20 upgrade support charge may be required. Device pricing for well-qualified customers. If you cancel wireless service remaining balance is due. Device tax add’l. Equipment Installment Plan: 24-mo finance agreement; 0% APR. JUMP! On Demand: 18-mo lease; return device in good condition or pay it off to keep. Device speeds vary based on location and network conditions; typical download speeds will vary.
