Mighty Fast: The Durable, Speedy Samsung Galaxy S8 Active Busts Into T-Mobile

Bellevue, Washington — November 7, 2017 –Go ahead, drop it like it’s ... the Samsung Galaxy S8 Active. The ruggedized version of the immensely popular Galaxy S8 will be available at T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) online on November 17, and at participating stores on November 22.
From a specs perspective, speculate no further – in typical flagship fashion, the Galaxy S8 Active boasts some serious brawn: a shatter-resistant screen, military-grade metal frame, and protection against dust and water. Rocking a 2.35GHz octa-core Snapdragon 835 processor, Android 7.0, and packing12 MP rear facing / 8 MP front facing lenses, Samsung’s latest flagship can go toe-to-toe with anything in the marketplace.
The Galaxy S8 Active’s durability is matched only by its propensity for speed on T-Mobile’s network...and this bad boy can clock some serious numbers. A 600 MHz capable speedster, it’s the sixth gigabit-class device served up from the Un-carrier this year... From Band 71 to 4x4 MIMO and 256 QAM, the Galaxy S8 Active takes full advantage of the advanced technology built into America’s best unlimited network. T-Mobile has the fastest LTE network in the nation according to multiple third parties, with speeds continuing to climb.
“The incredible thing about the Galaxy S8 Active coming to T-Mobile is that this device really lights up every benefit of the Un-carrier network,” said John Legere, president and CEO of T-Mobile. “The top speed and strength of our network paired with this rugged and nimble device – it’s a thing of beauty!”
T-Mobile has doubled its LTE coverage since 2015, currently covering 316 million people with plans to cover 321 million by year’s end. And, with new 600 MHz spectrum accelerating the Un-carrier’s LTE expansion into rural America, T-Mobile is making America’s best unlimited network even better with even more airwaves that reach twice as far and are four times better in buildings. 600 MHz LTE is already live in Cheyenne, Wyoming and Scarborough, Maine, and T-Mobile is on track to launch more in parts of Wyoming, Northeast and Southwest Oregon, West Texas, Southwest Kansas, the Oklahoma panhandle, Western North Dakota, additional areas of Maine, Coastal North Carolina, Central Pennsylvania, Central Virginia and Eastern Washington by the end of this year.
T-Mobile customers can snag the Galaxy S8 Active for $100 down and $30 per month (FRP: $820) on T-Mobile’s Equipment Installment Plan over 24 months, or $100 down and $29 per month on a JUMP! On Demand 18-month lease.
For more information on the Samsung Galaxy S8 Active, visit https://www.t-mobile.com/devices/samsung-galaxy-s8-active
On all T-Mobile plans, during congestion the small fraction of customers using >50GB/mo may notice reduced speeds due to prioritization. Video typically streams at 480p. Limited time offers; subject to change. At participating locations. Device pricing for well-qualified customers; if you cancel wireless service, remaining balance becomes due (for EIP) or you must contact us before canceling or remaining balance becomes due (for JUMP! on Demand). Device tax & qualifying service required; SIM starter kit or upgrade support charge may be required. Equipment Installment Plan: 0% APR. JUMP! on Demand 18-mo lease: You must return device in good condition or pay it off to keep it; insurance recommended. Gigabit-class speeds may require qualifying plan or extra feature. Speeds vary; typical speeds in Q3 2017 were 29.3 Mbps. Fastest LTE based on Q2 and Q3 2017 data.
Military Grade Design: This device passed military specification (MIL-STD-810G) testing against a subset of 21 specific environmental conditions, including temperature, dust, shock/vibration, and low pressure/high altitude. Device may not perform as shown in all extreme conditions. See user manual. Shatter resistant: Screen is shatter-resistant up to 5 feet on a flat surface. Water and dust resistant: Resistant up to 5 feet of water for up to 30 minutes; rinse residue/dry after wet.
