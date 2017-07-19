T-Mobile Delivers Record Results in Q2 2017, Un-carrier Performing at Peak Levels Across the Board

Record Service Revenues, Strong Net Income, Record Adjusted EBITDA

1.3 Million Customer Net Additions, and Record-Low Churn of 1.10%

Customer Growth Expected to Lead the Industry:

1.3 million total net additions - 17 straight quarters of adding more than 1 million

817,000 total branded postpaid net additions - expect to lead industry for the 6th consecutive quarter

786,000 branded postpaid phone net additions - expect to capture over 100% of industry growth

Record-low branded postpaid phone churn of 1.10% - down 17 bps YoY and 8 bps QoQ

Financial Growth also Expected to Top the Competition (all percentages year-over-year):

$7.4 billion service revenues, up 8% - record-high, expect to lead industry in growth for 13th quarter in a row

$10.2 billion total revenues, up 10% - expect to lead the industry in growth for 16th time in last 17 quarters

Strong net income of $581 million, up 158%. Diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.67, up 168%

Record Adjusted EBITDA of $3.0 billion, up 19%(1)

Net cash provided by operating activities of $1.8 billion. Free cash flow of $482 million(1)

Strong Network and Distribution Expansion:

315 million Americans covered by T-Mobile's network today and targeting 321 million by the end of 2017

14 quarters in a row with the fastest download and upload speeds - widening the gap versus the competition

700 MHz deployment essentially complete, live in 575 market areas covering 271 million people

600MHz deployment underway, more than 1.2 million sq mi to be cleared in 2017, first sites lighting up in August

3,000 total new stores planned for 2017, with 1,000 T-Mobile and 1,100 MetroPCS stores opened year-to-date

Continued strong outlook for 2017:

Increasing guidance range for branded postpaid net customer additions to 3.0 - 3.6 million from 2.8 - 3.5 million

Net income is not available on a forward looking basis(2)

Increasing Adjusted EBITDA target to $10.5 - $10.9 billion from $10.4 - $10.8 billion, which includes leasing revenues of $0.85 - $0.95 billion(1), an increase from $0.8 - $0.9 billion

Maintaining guidance of $4.8 - $5.1 billion of cash purchases of property and equipment, excluding capitalized interest; expect to be at the high end of our guidance range

Three-year compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) for net cash provided by operating activities and free cash flow from FY 2016 to FY 2019 remain unchanged at 15% - 18% and 45% - 48%, respectively(1)

Customer Growth Expected to Lead the Industry

We believe current and future regulatory changes have made the Lifeline program offered by our wholesale partners uneconomical. We will continue to support our wholesale partners offering the Lifeline program, but have excluded the Lifeline customers from our reported wholesale subscriber base resulting in the removal of 4.4 million reported wholesale customers as of the beginning of Q2 2017.

Financial Growth also Expected to Top the Competition

The amortized imputed discount on EIP receivables previously recognized as Interest income has been retrospectively reclassified as Other revenues. The effects of this change in accounting principle are provided in the financial tables.

Strong Network and Distribution Expansion

600MHz deployment activities are well underway with the first sites expected to light up in August. At least 10MHz covering more than 1.2M square miles of 600 MHz spectrum will be cleared and ready to deploy in 2017, with several compatible devices ready for the 2017 holiday season. We will use a portion of our 600MHz spectrum holdings to deploy America’s first nationwide 5G network in the 2019 / 2020 time frame.

700 MHz deployment essentially complete and now live in 575 markets.

Expanding our 4G LTE coverage breadth to 315 million people and are targeting 321 million people by the end of 2017.

Expanding and improving our network will enable us to grow our distribution footprint by 30 to 40 million POPs by year-end 2017. We plan to open 3,000 stores in 2017, including 1,500 T-Mobile stores and 1,500 MetroPCS stores. To date, we have opened more than 1,000 T-Mobile stores, in line with our original target for July and compared to almost 400 in the whole of 2016, and opened 1,100 MetroPCS stores. In total, the company expects to have 17,000 branded locations across the country by the end of 2017.

Continued strong outlook for 2017

Financial Results

T-Mobile Social Media

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

Q2 2017 Earnings Call, Livestream and Webcast Access Information

Date: July 19, 2017 Time: 4:30 p.m. (EDT) Call-in Numbers: 800-432-9830 International: 719-234-7318 Participant Passcode: 5188137

Text: Send a text message to 313131, enter the keyword TMUS followed by a space Twitter: Send a tweet to @TMobileIR or @JohnLegere using $TMUS Facebook: Post a comment to John Legere’s Facebook Earnings post

Access via Webcast:

The earnings call will be broadcast live via our Investor Relations website at http://investor.t-mobile.com . A replay of the earnings call will be available for two weeks starting shortly after the call concludes and can be accessed by dialing 888-203-1112 (toll free) or 719-457-0820 (international). The passcode required to listen to the replay is 5188137.



To automatically receive T-Mobile financial news by e-mail, please visit the T-Mobile Investor Relations website, http://investor.t-mobile.com , and subscribe to E-mail Alerts.



Forward-Looking Statements

T-Mobile US, Inc.

Effect of Change in Accounting Principle

(Unaudited)



T-Mobile US, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

T-Mobile US, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP Financial Measures (continued)

(Unaudited)

T-Mobile US, Inc.

Reconciliation of Operating Measures to Branded Postpaid Service Revenues

(Unaudited)

