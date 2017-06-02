T-Mobile Shows #UnlimitedPride in 2017

What:

T-Mobile continues to go all in with LGBTQ Pride! This year, along with our Diversity & Inclusion Pride and Allies Network, the Un-Carrier™ is celebrating the amazing diversity and struggle for equal rights of the lesbian, gay, bi-sexual, transgender and queer communities by supporting and participating in a record 53 Pride events across 29 states.



T-Mobile will demonstrate #UnlimitedPride in everything from awesome apparel to creative and colorful floats to title sponsorships. Participation specifics vary by location.



At T-Mobile, we are proud to embrace individuality – both internally and externally. And we are committed to creating an environment where everyone can be their authentic self.



Throughout 2017, T-Mobile will mobilize for equality, spreading magenta magic from coast-to-coast in the following states: Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Washington –and Puerto Rico:



DATE REGION

2/26 Ft. Lauderdale

3/25 West Palm Beach

3/25 Tampa Call Center

4/2 Phoenix

4/9 Miami Beach

5/20 Long Beach

6/2 Birmingham

6/3 Sacramento

6/3 Ferndale (MI)

6/4 New Jersey

6/9 Albuquerque

6/9 Oakland (ME)

6/9 New Orleans

6/10 Boston

6/11 Motor City/Detroit

6/17 Baton Rouge

6/17 Springfield

6/17 Boise

6/18 Philadelphia

6/18 Baltimore

6/18 Portland/Pacific NW

6/24 Augusta

6/24 Nashville

6/24 St. Petersburg

6/24 Orange County (CA)

6/24 Cleveland

6/24 Cincinnati

6/24 Houston

6/25 San Francisco

6/25 Seattle

6/25 New York City

6/25 Chicago

6/25 Puerto Rico

6/25 Oklahoma City

7/9 Colorado Springs

7/9 Bellingham

7/15 San Diego

7/15 Hagerstown (MD)

6/17 Wichita

8/26 Stockton

8/26 Austin

8/27 Charlotte

9/17 Dallas

9/23 Durham

9/23 Charleston

9/23 Redding

9/24 Richmond

9/29 Memphis

10/8 Chattanooga

10/14 Orlando

10/15 Atlanta

10/22 Las Vegas

11/5 Palm Springs

T-Mobile is continuing to build critical awareness around issues important to our LGBTQ employees, letting everyone know that T-Mobile is a great place to work and do business regardless of your sexual orientation or gender identity.For the fourth year in a row, we are proud to be recognized by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) with a 100% score on the Corporate Equality Index! Employers who earn 100% have satisfied all of the criteria for that year and are recognized as a "Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality."By embracing diversity and promoting inclusion, we become a stronger company, allowing us to better connect with and serve our customers.