T-Mobile Unveils Premium Device Protection Plus

JUMP!: Upgrade after paying 50% of device cost on equipment installment plan, must be in good standing with device in good working order; eligible trade-in required. PDP Plus: Up to 2 approved claims in 12-mo. period for accidental damage, mechanical breakdown, loss, or theft & deductible of up to $175 per approved claim. $5 processing fee may apply for approved mechanical breakdown claims. $1,500 per claim limit applies. Cancel at any time. See coverage/premium summary with exclusions and deductibles at

https://mytmoclaim.com/terms

AppleCare: Limit 2 approved accidental claims in 24-mo. period for mechanical breakdown; after 2 claims or 24 months hardware services provided by Assurant. McAfee: Products subject to acceptance of the McAfee License Agreement, Privacy Notice and Auto-Renewal Policy. Not all features are available for all operating systems. $1 million insurance subject to the terms and conditions of the applicable insurance policy. Please visit

https://www.mcafee.com/consumer/en-us/legal.html