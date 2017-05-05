T-Mobile Unveils Premium Device Protection Plus

For just $15 a month you get:
- Identity theft protection tools with 24/7/365 dedicated agents to provide Lost Wallet and ID Restoration services backed by $1 million insurance for qualifying recovery expenses.
- Data Protection against viruses and online threats and including privacy protection for up to 10 compatible devices, including phones, tablets and even your PCs and Macs. Also includes a password manager and anti-theft features like McAfee's CaptureCam™ that takes a photo of whoever is trying to unlock your phone (after 3 failed attempts) and emails you their location!
- Device Protection provides coverage for accidental damage and hardware service—for any mechanical breakdown—as well as lost and stolen devices.
- AppleCare Services for a newly purchased or financed iPhone or iPad provides 24/7 priority access to AppleCare technical support (via chat or phone); low service fees—like just $29 for iPhone screen damage and free battery service; Apple-certified repair or replacement at Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers; hardware service with genuine Apple parts; software support for iOS, iCloud, and Apple-branded iOS apps; and hardware repairs and service backed by Apple, the people who know iPhone and iPad best.
- Tech PHD (Personal Help Desk) provides VIP-level access to immediate, personal technical and diagnostic support via online chat, phone and self-serve resources for devices that connect to your T-Mobile phones, tablets and Hotspots – like printers, routers, TVs and game consoles.
For more information on PDP Plus and JUMP! Plus, visit https://uncarrier.t-mobile.com/premium-device-protection-plans.
JUMP!: Upgrade after paying 50% of device cost on equipment installment plan, must be in good standing with device in good working order; eligible trade-in required. PDP Plus: Up to 2 approved claims in 12-mo. period for accidental damage, mechanical breakdown, loss, or theft & deductible of up to $175 per approved claim. $5 processing fee may apply for approved mechanical breakdown claims. $1,500 per claim limit applies. Cancel at any time. See coverage/premium summary with exclusions and deductibles at https://mytmoclaim.com/terms. AppleCare: Limit 2 approved accidental claims in 24-mo. period for mechanical breakdown; after 2 claims or 24 months hardware services provided by Assurant. McAfee: Products subject to acceptance of the McAfee License Agreement, Privacy Notice and Auto-Renewal Policy. Not all features are available for all operating systems. $1 million insurance subject to the terms and conditions of the applicable insurance policy. Please visit https://www.mcafee.com/consumer/en-us/legal.html
About T-Mobile
As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. The Company's advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 72.6 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and MetroPCS. For more information, please visit http://www.t-mobile.com.
###
T-Mobile Media Contacts
T-Mobile US Media Relations
MediaRelations@T-Mobile.com