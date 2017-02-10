T-Mobile Shares the Love with Four Week T-Mobile Tuesdays Pizza Party

The Un-carrier’s teaming up with Papa John’s to serve up pizza for T-Mobile Tuesdays
Bellevue, Washington -- February 10, 2017 -- T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced that pizza is BACK for T-Mobile Tuesdays! And, beginning on Valentine’s Day, Tuesday, February 14th, the Un-carrier is showing customers some serious love by serving up a month-long Papa John’s (NASDAQ: PZZA) pizza party. On one Tuesday during the next four weeks, T-Mobile customers can get a large or pan, single-topping pizza completely FREE. Just check the app each week on each line of your account to see when your free pizza arrives! In addition, EVERY Tuesday for the next four weeks, you’ll get 25 percent off any regular menu online orders from Papa John’s.
"While the carriers love to inflict pain on their customers, we just plain love our customers. And, we know they love pizza—a LOT! So, when I saw that Valentine’s Day fell on a Tuesday, I knew we had to go big," said John Legere, president and CEO of T-Mobile. “We’re throwing a pizza party all month long and giving away tons of FREE pizza. Why? Because ‘thank you for being a T-Mobile customer.’ That’s why!”
The Un-carrier kicked off T-Mobile Tuesdays last summer with free pizza, and customer demand was overwhelming. This time around, T-Mobile and Papa John’s set it up so there is plenty of time to get yours and plenty of pizzas to go around. When you see the free pizza in your app, just claim it that Tuesday, and then you’ll have a whole week to order online and redeem your free single-topping large or pan pizza for carry out from Papa John’s. Don’t forget to check the app each week, because, if you miss your free pizza, it won’t come again!
“At Papa John’s we pride ourselves on cooking up a better pizza and also a better customer experience,” said Steve Ritchie, president and COO, Papa John’s. “We are excited to welcome T-Mobile fans to the Papa John’s pizza family.”
T-Mobile customers can count on getting thanked each Tuesday with free stuff – including Papa John’s pizza – and a chance to win something epic. Next week on Valentine’s Day, in addition to pizza, the Un-carrier is also hooking customers up with a $15 Lyft ride and a sweet free FandangoNOW movie rental. So you can have a romantic night in with a movie, or go out on the town and let someone else worry about the driving. On top of that, two people will win an epic party room makeover, complete with a new TV, sound system AND a Papa John’s pizza party! What other wireless company would show customers love like that? Only the Un-carrier.
Since launching last summer, the T-Mobile Tuesdays app has been downloaded more than 11 million times, and more than 6.2 million T-Mobile customers have accepted over 30 million gifts on Tuesdays including free movies, gas discounts and food. Sooo much thanking! Earlier this year, T-Mobile also debuted a gifting function in the T-Mobile Tuesday app, allowing customers to share select weekly gifts with friends and family. Since then, T-Mobile customers have shared the love over a quarter of a million times!
For more information about T-Mobile Tuesdays, please visit https://explore.t-mobile.com/t-mobile-tuesdays.
For a full list of epic prize winners, check out http://www.t-mobile.com/landing/t-mobile-tuesdays-winners.html.
Limited time offers; subject to change. Online carry out orders only. At participating locations; while supplies last. Must be T-Mobile customer by 2/28. Fandango Now: Redeem by 2/15/17; rental up to $5 value, free Fandango acct req’d. Lyft: Redeem by 2/15/17; free Lyft app req’d, must be 18+. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY for sweepstakes & void where prohibited. See Official Rules at T-MobileTuesdays.com.
