Customers Have Spoken: T-Mobile’s Network Is Tops -- AGAIN

Billions of tests from real customers on every network – not tests by paid consultants -- prove T-Mobile customers get an LTE signal more often AND the fastest network

1. Based on HarrisX Mobile Insights survey data using subscriber’s self-reported rating of Overall Satisfaction on a scale from 1 (Least Satisfied) to 10 (Most Satisfied). Likelihood to Recommend is on a scale from 0 (Extremely Unlikely) to 10 (Extremely Likely). Underlying source data is estimation based on national survey of 90,000 quarterly mobile phone users, Jan through Dec 2017.



Data from Speedtest Intelligence based on average 4G LTE speeds. Q1 2014 through Q2 2017 is T-Mobile’s analysis of the data. Q3 – Q4 2017 is Ookla’s analysis of the data.



Data from OpenSignal State of Mobile Networks USA report - January 2018, based on independent analysis of 5,928,296,946 on-device measurements recorded by 237,213 users during the period Oct 1 - Dec 30, 2017 ©2018 OpenSignal Inc.

