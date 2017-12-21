T-Mobile New Year’s at the Needle in Seattle Shines Bright with Fireworks to Kick Off 2018

"We are thrilled to continue our collaboration with T-Mobile and to present this musically-choreographed fireworks celebration to Seattle and the world," said Ron Sevart, Space Needle president and CEO. "We wish everyone a Happy New Year and hope your 2018 is filled with prosperity, great health and joy."
Ahead of the New Year's Eve festivities, weather permitting, the Space Needle will be illuminated in T-Mobile’s distinctive magenta brand color from Dec. 30-31. Then, on New Year's Eve, T-Mobile, KING-TV and Seattle's own listener-supported radio station, KEXP 90.3 FM, will deliver one of the world’s largest structure-launched fireworks displays from the Space Needle for area residents and visitors to see and hear from across the Emerald City. Pyro Spectaculars, global fireworks experts for over 100 years, will design and coordinate the 10-minute display, and pyrotechnics will illuminate the entire Space Needle from top to bottom.
"T-Mobile loves to go BIG when it comes to celebrating and this New Year’s Eve party isn’t any different! What better way to wrap up an amazing 2017 and welcome 2018 than lighting the Space Needle magenta and shooting off fireworks?!" said John Legere, president and CEO of Bellevue-based T-Mobile. "It's the perfect way to kick off what will be an awesome year for our hometown, our employees and our customers!"
The Space Needle is undergoing a major renovation this year and will not be hosting any parties. The Seattle icon is making upgrades to its infrastructure and will add several enhancements that will dramatically improve the visitor experience for the next 50 years, with the project scheduled to be complete in the spring of 2018. Residents and visitors can learn more about the renovation at: http://www.seewhatsup.space. Chihuly Garden and Glass has one of the best views of the fireworks on the Seattle Center grounds and a handful of tickets are still available for its New Year’s Eve party at: http://www.NewYearsatChihuly.com.
Across the Seattle Center campus, more than 20,000 people are expected to watch the T-Mobile New Year’s at the Needle show, with an estimated 500,000 viewers from the surrounding neighborhoods and another half-million watching the live broadcast from home. During the event, T-Mobile will deliver the style to the Seattle Center party with thousands of free giveaways for all the revelers on the countdown to midnight!
- KING 5 Television will feature exclusive live broadcast coverage from 11:35 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Pacific time. The 10-minute fireworks show is scheduled to begin at 11:59 p.m. Pacific time on Sunday, December 31.
- KEXP 90.3 FM will broadcast the fireworks soundtrack from 11:59 p.m. to 12:09 a.m. Pacific time. The celebratory playlist will include:
- Beck – "Wow"
- Prince – "1999"
- Arcade Fire – "Everything Now"
- Abba – "Dancing Queen"
- Tom Petty – "I Won't Back Down"
- The Weeknd – "Starboy"
- Soundgraden – "Rusty Cage"
- Soundgarden – "Spoonman"
- Soundgarden – "Outshined"
- Lorde – "Green Light"
- Luis Fonsi – "Despacito feat. Daddy"
- Portugal. the Man – "Feel It Still"
- AC/DC – "You Shook Me All Night Long"
About Space Needle
Built as the centerpiece and inspiration for the 1962 Seattle World’s Fair, the Space Needle has since become a part of the Seattle experience and the globally-recognized icon for the city. The Space Needle stands 605 feet tall with unparalleled views of Seattle, and houses an Observation Deck, an award-winning restaurant, SkyCity at the Needle, a popular private event venue, and a retail shop. Open year-round, the Space Needle hosts more than a million visitors per year. For more information visit: www.spaceneedle.com.
About T-Mobile US, Inc.
As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. Our advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 70.7 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and MetroPCS. For more information, please visit http://www.t-mobile.com.
