T-Mobile #1 in Customer Satisfaction Throughout 2017

"The secret for having the happiest customers isn’t a secret at all. I’ve been yelling about it for years! Listen to customers, fix their pain points, give them a great deal and awesome coverage. You’d think even Dumb and Dumber would get it by now,” said John Legere, president and CEO of T-Mobile. “Our customers may be happy – but I won’t be until we’ve completely changed this broken industry for good! There’s still so much to fix!”

1. Based on HarrisX Mobile Insights survey data using subscriber’s self-reported rating of Overall Satisfaction on a scale from 1 (Least Satisfied) to 10 (Most Satisfied). Likelihood to Recommend is on a scale from 0 (Extremely Unlikely) to 10 (Extremely Likely). Underlying source data is estimation based on national survey of 90,000 quarterly mobile phone users, Jan through Dec 2017.





YouGov BrandIndex data is based on daily polls conducted between January – December 2017 involving a nationally representative sample of more than 35,000 US consumers and each respondent’s self-reported net perceptions (% positive - % negative). Satisfaction is calculated by taking the percentage of satisfied customers and subtracting it by the percentage of dissatisfied customers. Satisfaction is based on a 3-point scale (positive/negative/neutral).



Data from Speedtest Intelligence based on average 4G LTE speeds. Q1 2014 through Q2 2017 is T-Mobile’s analysis of the data. Q3 – Q4 2017 is Ookla’s analysis of the data.



Capable device required for Extended Range LTE.





