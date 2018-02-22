Nokia and T-Mobile achieve 1.3 Gbps speeds using Licensed Assisted Access

Industry-first leverages Licensed Assisted Access (LAA) and five-component carrier aggregation on 14 antenna layers



Commercial Nokia AirScale Micro Remote Radio Head (RRH) solution used to aggregate licensed and unlicensed LTE carriers and deliver gigabit speeds with 4x4 MIMO and 256 QAM



Lays ground for enhanced network performance in busy, urban locations on path toward 5G

# # #



About Nokia

We create the technology to connect the world. Powered by the research and innovation of Nokia Bell Labs, we serve communications service providers, governments, large enterprises and consumers, with the industry's most complete, end-to-end portfolio of products, services and licensing.



Nokia is enabling the infrastructure for 5G and the Internet of Things, and shaping the future of technology to transform the human experience. nokia.com



About T-Mobile US, Inc.

As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. Our advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 72.6 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and MetroPCS. For more information, please visit http://www.t-mobile.com.



Nokia Media Inquiries

Nokia

Communications

Phone: +358 10 448 4900

Email: press.services@nokia.com



T-Mobile Media Contacts

T-Mobile US Media Relations

MediaRelations@t-mobile.com



T-Mobile Investor Relations

877-281-TMUS OR 212-358-3210

investor.relations@t-mobile.com

Nokia and T-Mobile achieved download speeds of 1.3 Gbps using commercial Nokia technology with Licensed Assisted Access (LAA). This is an industry first using the Nokia commercial AirScale platform to support 14-layer transmissions. This achievement shows how wireless companies like T-Mobile can leverage available licensed and unlicensed spectrum assets to boost performance for customers in high-traffic urban locations, using Nokia’s technology for the deployment of high capacity small cells as they evolve network infrastructure toward 5G.“We are working to deploy small cells that support LAA and build on the LTE-Advanced features we’ve deployed across the country, laying a foundation for 5G,” said Neville Ray, Chief Technology Officer at T-Mobile. “Our priority is ensuring customers have the best mobile experience, so we are accelerating LAA and five carrier aggregation to give them even higher speeds and greater network performance.”“Nokia is providing a path towards 5G that allows operators like T-Mobile to attain gigabit speeds with LTE by leveraging all available licensed and unlicensed spectrum,” said Marc Rouanne, president of Mobile Networks at Nokia. “With LAA, are helping T-Mobile gain higher download peak rates than could be achieved with licensed spectrum alone. This adds capacity beyond the spectrum licensed to this operator, and the existing network sites are used with limited TCO investment.”The tests, conducted at T-Mobile’s lab in Bellevue, Washington, used commercial Nokia AirScale Micro RRH connected to an AirScale system module. Speeds of 1.3 Gbps were achieved by aggregating LTE carriers in licensed and unlicensed bands using five-component carrier aggregation, 256QAM, 4x4 MIMO and LAA on 14 antenna layers.