On all T-Mobile plans, if the network becomes intermittently congested, top 3% of data users (>30 GB/mo.) may notice reduced speeds due to prioritization.



The madness of March rolls on with another game-changer at T-Mobile. Starting this Friday, pick up the just-announced iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition in a vibrant red aluminum finish and iPhone SE models (32GB and 128GB) online and at participating T-Mobile stores nationwide. The introduction of this special edition iPhone gives customers a way to contribute to the Global Fund and bring the world a step closer to an AIDS-free generation.And, as always, only T-Mobile unleashes your new iPhone with unlimited 4G LTE data on T-Mobile ONE, all in—where guesstimating your data use (and your monthly bill) is soooo last century.For more information on iPhone at T-Mobile, visit us online