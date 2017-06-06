T-Mobile to Offer New 10.5-inch iPad Pro and 12.9-inch iPad Pro

The new 10.5-inch model reduces the borders by nearly 40 percent to fit into an incredibly compact package that still weighs just one pound. iPad Pro's stunning, redesigned Retina display features ProMotion, a new technology that delivers refresh rates up to 120Hz for fluid scrolling, greater responsiveness and smoother motion content. The advanced Retina display is Apple's brightest iPad display yet and features antireflective coating. True Tone dynamically adjusts the white balance of the display to match the light around you for a more natural and accurate viewing experience and a wide color gamut enables iPad Pro to deliver digital cinema-standard colors.
The powerful new 64-bit A10X Fusion chip provides performance that is faster than most PC laptops shipping today. A six-core CPU and 12-core GPU deliver 30 percent faster CPU performance and 40 percent faster graphics performance than the industry-leading A9X chip, while delivering all-day battery life. iPad Pro features the same advanced front- and back-facing cameras as iPhone 7, including a 12-megapixel camera with optical image stabilization and a 7megapixel FaceTime HD camera, as well as a four-speaker audio system.
For more information on iPad, please visit: www.apple.com/ipad
Video typically streams at DVD quality (480p). On all T-Mobile plans, during congestion the top 3% of data users (>32GB/mo) may notice reduced speeds until next bill cycle due to data prioritization. Pricing for postpaid data plan with at least 1 line of qualifying voice service; tablet pricing additional. Credit approval, deposit, and $25 SIM starter kit or upgrade support charge may be required. AutoPay Pricing for lines 1-8; may not be reflected on 1st bill. Without AutoPay, $5 more/line. Coverage not available in some areas. See T-Mobile.com/OpenInternet for data management details.
