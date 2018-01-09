T-Mobile Launches Nation’s First Plan for Narrowband IoT

Bellevue, Washington — January 9, 2018 — Look out carriers: here comes Magenta, connecting all the things. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced the nation’s first plan for narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) for just $6 per year. At one tenth the cost of Verizon’s Cat-M plans. T-Mobile’s new NB-IoT plan takes advantage of narrowband technology, and the efficiency it provides, to significantly lower the costs of connecting things and unleash the next wave of IoT innovation.
The Un-carrier was the first wireless company in North America to launch NB-IoT last October and plans to launch the technology nationwide by mid-year. T-Mobile also announced that the company has certified new NB-IoT modules from u-blox and Sierra Wireless for use on its network.
“The number of connected devices already outnumbers the worldwide population, and it’s only getting bigger. So, of course, T-Mobile is taking advantage of the latest IoT tech to make it simpler – and massively more affordable – for businesses and cities to connect things,” said Mike Sievert, Chief Operating Officer for T-Mobile. “Launching Narrowband IoT is a giant step toward 5G IoT, and naturally, T-Mobile is leading the way!”
Built on the 3GPP standard, NB-IoT is an LTE-Advanced technology. NB-IoT provides a pathway to 5G IoT and offers many comparable benefits like low power usage, long battery life and support for more connections per cell site. With NB-IoT, T-Mobile is laying the foundation for the future and giving customers peace of mind that their solutions are future proof.
T-Mobile’s new NB-IoT plan lights up new capabilities to connect massive numbers of devices with small and steady streams of data at low cost. NB-IoT is much more affordable than Cat-M and is already the globally-preferred standard to power the rapidly expanding world of IoT applications. Because it can operate in guard bands – the network equivalent of driving down the shoulders on the highway -- NB-IoT carries data with greater efficiency and performance and doesn’t compete with other data traffic for network resources.
For a limited time, T-Mobile’s NB-IoT plan is available for $6 per year up to 12 MB per connected device. It’s ideal for applications that require low bandwidth, long battery life and large numbers of sensors, like asset tracking, smart city applications, smart agriculture and more. T-Mobile plans to support the full ecosystem of LTE technologies for IoT to meet the differing needs of customers. The Un-carrier currently offers Cat-1 IoT Access Packs for applications that require more bandwidth and voice, and T-Mobile expects to launch Cat-M nationwide shortly after NB-IoT is available.
For more information on T-Mobile’s IoT offerings, visit www.t-mobile.com/iot.
Limited time offer; subject to change. Taxes and fees may be additional. Plan includes 10 single-packet transactions per hour at up to 64 Kbps, up to 12 MB. Full service payment due at activation; renew after 12 months or 12 MB. Coverage may not be available in some areas; roaming not available.
About T-Mobile US, Inc.
As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. Our advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 70.7 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and MetroPCS. For more information, please visit http://www.t-mobile.com.
