T-Mobile Takes on IoT with New Network Tech & a Growing Product Family

The Un-carrier unveils a roadmap to nationwide Narrowband IoT in 2018 and expands its SyncUP family of IoT solutions with T-Mobile SyncUP FLEET

About T-Mobile

As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. The Company's advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to more than 69.6 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and MetroPCS. For more information, please visit

# # #



Media Contacts

T-Mobile US Media Relations

Investor Relations

877-281-TMUS OR 212-358-3210

Limited time offer; subject to change. $0 down + $3 mo. x 24 mo. 0% APR (FRP $72).Plus tax. Pricing for well qualified customers. Qualifying service required. Capable device and App/web platform required for some features.Credit approval, deposit, and $25 SIM starter kit may be required. Capable device required. Includes 200 MB roaming. Unlimited data at 512 kbps. During congestion top 3% of data users (>32 GB/mo.) may notice reduced speeds due to data prioritization.