The Motorola E4 Lands at MetroPCS on July 31, and it’s On the House with Port-in!

Hold the phone – Motorola and MetroPCS are teaming up! The new budget-friendly Moto E4 smartphone will be available at participating MetroPCS locations on July 31, and for a limited time, when you switch a qualifying new number to MetroPCS, the Moto E4 will cost ZERO (that’s $0) after instant rebate – you just pay the tax. That’s a hard price to beat.



Available for an everyday low price of just $49 plus tax after instant rebate (SRP: $129), the Moto E4 is an affordable, entry-level Android smartphone with a 5” HD display, powered by a 2800 mAh battery designed for all-day use without running out of steam.



For more information on the Moto E4, check it out on MetroPCS.com



