T-Mobile Gives Customers a Big League Thanking with a FREE Year of MLB.TV Premium

On T-Mobile Tuesday, April 4th, customers can snag a FREE year of MLB.TV Premium and MLB.com At Bat Premium—a $112.99 value—and have a chance to win a tricked-out, all-expense-paid trip to MLB All-Star Week in Miami!
Bellevue, Washington — March 28, 2017— Baseball’s back and T-Mobile’s goin’ big league. During MLB’s Opening Week, the Un-carrier’s giving customers a major league, baseball-themed T-Mobile Tuesday. On April 4th, Un-carrier customers can snag a full, FREE year’s subscription of MLB.TV Premium, which also includes MLB.com At Bat Premium—a $112.99 total value. And on top of that, fans also have a chance to win $100 or $50 MasterCard® gift cards for MLB gear, or every baseball fan’s dream—an all-expense-paid trip to MLB All-Star Week in fabulous Miami.
“During last year’s epic season, Un-carrier customers streamed over a million hours of baseball on MLB.TV—all on the fastest 4G LTE network in the nation!" said John Legere, president and CEO of T-Mobile. “This season, baseball is totally unlimited on T-Mobile. Customers can stream all they want on T-Mobile ONE without ever worrying about data caps. Limits are outta here!”
MLB.TV Premium (a $112.99 value) gives you access to watch every out-of-market game on compatible devices—live or on-demand—with your choice of home or away broadcasts, live game DVR, multi-game viewing and lots more. And, with your MLB.TV Premium subscription, you also get full access to all the features that come with the MLB.com At Bat Premium mobile app subscription—which includes all the baseball stats you could possibly want along with radio game broadcasts, batter-by-batter action, highlights, news, up-to-the-moment , real-time pitch tracking and more. Together, you get ALL the live MLB action, for all the regular season games.
On Tuesday, April 4th, customers can claim their MLB.TV Premium subscription in the T-Mobile Tuesdays app—then enjoy unlimited baseball with T-Mobile ONE and unlimited LTE data. But the Un-carrier’s not stopping there. Because baseball fans will also have the chance to win $100 or $50 MasterCard gift cards for MLB gear, or even an all-expense-paid trip to MLB All-Star Week, July 9-12, in sunny Miami, Florida with T-Mobile Tuesdays. AND, Un-Carrier customers can pick up other ‘Thank You’ gifts on Tuesday, April 4th from T-Mobile, including a free VUDU baseball movie rental and a $2 DUNKIN’ PROMO CARD. Whew!
So fans should definitely mark their calendars for T-Mobile Tuesday, April 4th. Customers can claim their free subscription in the T-Mobile Tuesdays app until Wednesday, April 5th at 1:59am PT. Then, they just need to sign up for MLB.TV Premium before April 11th at 1:59am PT, and download the MLB.com At Bat app to start watching games live.
For T-Mobile ONE customers, baseball is always on. With no limits on America’s fastest 4G LTE Network, T-Mobile’s got just about every fan covered coast to coast. Independent third party studies by OpenSignal, Speedtest.net and the FCC show nothing’s faster than T-Mobile’s network—the most advanced LTE network in the US. T-Mobile LTE now covers 314 million people—more than 99% as many people as Verizon.
For more about the MLB.TV Premium offer, MLB.com At Bat Premium and T-Mobile’s partnership with Major League Baseball, visit www.t-mobile.com/mlb. For more on T-Mobile Tuesdays, please visit https://explore.t-mobile.com/t-mobile-tuesdays.
On all T-Mobile plans, if the network becomes intermittently congested, top 3% of data users (>28GB/mo.) may notice reduced speeds due to prioritization. Activate HD for HD video; typically streams at DVD quality (480p). MLB.TV: Limited time offer; subject to change. Compatible device required. For T-Mobile customers only. Must be connected to T-Mobile's network to sign up; redemption not available over Wi-Fi or while roaming. Blackout and other restrictions apply. For sweepstakes prizes, NO PURCHASE NECESSARY and void where prohibited. See official rules at t-mobiletuesdays.com. Omnicard MasterCard Gift Cards: see back of card for terms and conditions. VUDU: Redeem by 4/5/17, free acct req’d, must be 18+. Groupon: Redeem by 4/5/17, free Groupon app req’d. Dunkin Donuts: Redeem by 4/5/17, expires 4/5 unless registered online or in free Dunkin Donuts app.
