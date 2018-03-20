It’s a Steal! T-Mobile Customers Score a FREE Year of MLB.TV

Bellevue, Washington — March 20, 2018 — T-Mobile is hittin’ it outta the park for customers -- again! To get ready for MLB’s Opening Day, Un-carrier customers can score a FREE year’s subscription of MLB.TV and the MLB At Bat app’s premium features —a $115.99 total value. And, for the MLB-themed giveaway week, baseball fans also have a chance to win an all-expenses paid dream trip to the 2018 MLB All-Star Week in Washington D.C.! It’s all comin’ in hot to the T-Mobile Tuesdays app, March 27th.
“Going to bat for customers is what we do, and our customers LOVE baseball…so we’re bringing them home a win next T-Mobile Tuesday,” said John Legere, president and CEO of T-Mobile. “Last year, Un-carrier customers streamed more than 1.3 million hours of baseball with MLB.TV thanks to the nation’s most loved wireless company, so we’re doing what we do, giving them more of what they want…that’s how it should be, and we won’t stop!”
And T-Mobile customers seriously score with this one. MLB.TV delivers both home and away broadcast feeds, including access to EVERY out-of-market regular season game LIVE. Baseball fans can watch games on their favorite supported devices and enjoy live game DVR controls so they can pause and rewind live action. And, the MLB.TV subscription includes all the premium features of the MLB At Bat app (a $19.99 value), including enhanced pitch tracking, home and away radio broadcasts, and more. Combined, T-Mobile customers get to enjoy ALLLLLL the live MLB action, for all regular season games.
But in typical Un-carrier style, T-Mobile isn’t stopping with a year of free MLB.TV for customers...Tuesday, March 27th is gonna be one for the record books! Baseball fans will also have the chance to win an all-expense-paid trip for two to MLB All-Star Week, July 15-18, in Washington D.C. by entering in the T-Mobile Tuesdays app or on Twitter (follow @TMobile for deets)! And to keep the customer winning streak going that day, the app will also offer customers 25 percent off at MLBShop.com and 10 cents off per gallon – up to 20 gallons of gas – at Shell.
But hurry, before it’s all going, going…gone! Customers can claim their free MLB.TV subscription in the T-Mobile Tuesdays app starting Tuesday, March 27th until Monday, April 2nd at 11:59pm ET and then sign up for MLB.TV before April 2nd at 11:59pm ET. So download the MLB At Bat app, grill up some ‘dogs, grab a lager and settle in for another epic season.
And with unlimited data, there’s no better plan for baseball fans to stream unlimited games than T-Mobile ONE, whether it’s at the ballpark or at the office (we won’t tell!). According to billions of real-world tests from customers on every network, T-Mobile’s customers get an LTE signal more often than any other wireless customers. And with 322 million Americans covered – that’s almost every American – that’s a lot to cheer about!
For more about the MLB.TV offer, MLB At Bat, and T-Mobile’s partnership with Major League Baseball, visit www.t-mobile.com/mlb. For more on T-Mobile Tuesdays, visit https://explore.t-mobile.com/t-mobile-tuesdays.
Video streams at 480p. On all T-Mobile plans, during congestion the small fraction of customers using >50GB/mo. may notice reduced speeds until next bill cycle due to data prioritization. Limited time offer; subject to change. MLB.TV: Must be connected to T-Mobile's network to sign up; redemption not available over Wi-Fi or while roaming. Blackout and other restrictions apply. Shell: $0.10 off up to 20 gallons for 1 fuel tank. Sweepstakes: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open all residents of the 50 U.S/D.C./Puerto Rico, 18+. 3/27/18 5:00 AM ET – 3/28/18 4:59 AM ET. Rules: t-mobiletuesdays.com. © 2018 – Official Licensee Major League Baseball Players Association. Major League Baseball marks used with permission of MLB Advanced Media, L.P. All rights reserved
