It’s a Steal! T-Mobile Customers Score a FREE Year of MLB.TV

It’s a home run for customers on T-Mobile Tuesday, March 27th when they score a FREE year of MLB.TV and MLB At Bat Premium, plus a chance to win a major trip for two to Washington D.C. for 2018 MLB All-Star Week and more!

Video streams at 480p. On all T-Mobile plans, during congestion the small fraction of customers using >50GB/mo. may notice reduced speeds until next bill cycle due to data prioritization. Limited time offer; subject to change. MLB.TV: Must be connected to T-Mobile's network to sign up; redemption not available over Wi-Fi or while roaming. Blackout and other restrictions apply. Shell: $0.10 off up to 20 gallons for 1 fuel tank. Sweepstakes: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open all residents of the 50 U.S/D.C./Puerto Rico, 18+. 3/27/18 5:00 AM ET – 3/28/18 4:59 AM ET. Rules:

