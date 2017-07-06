The Un-carrier Gives Fans Alllll the Baseball at T-Mobile Home Run Derby

Bellevue, Washington — July 6, 2017 — No one—and no other LTE network—delivers unlimited baseball like the Un-carrier. And throughout 2017 MLB All-Star Week, July 7-11, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is giving baseball fans more ways than ever to #ScoreUnlimited baseball – including, a Home Run Derby bracket challenge, behind-the-scenes MLB player access, in-stadium prizes, a city-wide scavenger hunt for magenta baseballs to win tickets and even Big League haircuts to lead it all off.
“T-Mobile’s got the best unlimited network in America—and only T-Mobile gives customers unlimited baseball with free MLB.tv. Our T-Mobile customers do love their baseball! - in fact, they’ve already streamed over 600,000 hours of baseball during the first half of the season alone,” said John Legere, T-Mobile president and CEO. “Now we’re back with another T-Mobile Home Run Derby, and we’re giving fans more ways than ever to #ScoreUnlimited during All-Star Week!”
2017 T-Mobile Home Run Derby
Following the wild success of the 2016 T-Mobile Home Run Derby — one of the most watched ever — the Un-carrier’s back for an even bigger encore:
- T-Mobile Home Run Derby Bracket Challenge. It all starts with the T-Mobile Home Run Derby Bracket Challenge, where fans can lock in their predictions of who’ll win the Derby—all for a chance to win four tickets to Game 1 of the World Series and a $500 MasterCard gift card. To enter the T-Mobile Home Run Derby Bracket Challenge, fans simply go to http://www.mlb.com/bracketchallenge or the MLB.com AtBat app and enter their bracket predictions through July 10 at 7:59 PM ET.
- Magenta Baseballs Throughout Miami. Reigning T-Mobile Home Run Derby champ Giancarlo Stanton will take his signature baseball crushing out of the park and into the streets of Miami, hiding 12 magenta baseballs in iconic locations around the city. From July 8-9, fans can follow @TMobile on Twitter for clues on where to find each magenta baseball and the first person to find each ball wins a pair of tickets to the T-Mobile Home Run Derby.
- On-Field Magenta Lounges. Fans can #ScoreUnlimited access to the Derby, with MLB player hosts providing insider access and interviewing MLB players live from two on-field Magenta Lounges during the T-Mobile Home Run Derby. Fans can follow all the awesome behind-the-scenes action coming out of the American League and National League lounges via MLB’s Facebook Live and Twitter throughout the event.
- In-Stadium #ScoreUnlimited Magenta Surprises. And, this year at the T-Mobile Home Run Derby, bonus time for the players is also bonus time for fans at the park to score prizes. During bonus time, magenta baseballs will replace the white regulation baseballs, and every magenta home run will unlock a surprise for a section of the ballpark, including $10 MLBShop.com gift cards, cotton candy, popcorn balls and more.
Unlimited MLB Player-Inspired Haircuts at Un-carrier Barbershop
To lead it all off, starting July 8, T-Mobile’s giving baseball fans FREE MLB-inspired haircuts from the team of Miami barbers that—are selected by, and work with—the official barber of the Miami Marlins and Giancarlo Stanton, Hugo “Juice” Tandron. Available at T-Mobile’s signature store in Miami Beach (738 Lincoln Road), fans can get cuts inspired by their favorite players, like The Stanton, The Harper and The Cruz—or get that Major-League fade or team logo shave they’ve always wanted. Then, to show off your new ‘do, you can capture the moment at a photo booth on-site to share instantly on social media.
After doubling the reach of America’s fastest LTE network since 2015, T-Mobile now covers over 314 million people and just about every baseball fan from coast-to-coast. And, with T-Mobile ONE, unlimited everything with taxes and fees included, fans can take in every baseball moment, where they live, work and play, all season long on America’s best unlimited network.
For more on T-Mobile at All-Star Week and to follow all the #ScoreUnlimited action in social, visit T-Mobile.com/MLB.
Limited time offers; subject to change. Bracket Challenge: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to age 18+ residents of 50 U.S., Puerto Rico, DC, and Canada (excluding Quebec). For full rules click here. Void where prohibited by law. Sponsored by MLBAM. Magenta Baseballs: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to age 18+ residents of 50 U.S. and DC. 7/8-7/9/17. For full rules click here. Void where prohibited by law. Sponsored by T-Mobile. T-Mobile ONE: On all T-Mobile plans, if congested, top 3% of data users (>32GB/mo.) may notice reduced speeds due to prioritization. Video typically streams at DVD quality (480p). Sales tax and regulatory fees included in service price.
