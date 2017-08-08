MetroPCS Launches an Unbeatable Unlimited Deal

Now, get two lines of unlimited data, talk and text for just $75 at MetroPCS

Video typically streams on device at 480p. On all MetroPCS plans, the top 3% of data users (>32GB/mo.) maty notice reduced speeds until next payment cycle due to data prioritization. No tethering on $50 base rate plan without add-on. Sales tax on device not included. Device offer requires port-in of eligible wireless number not currently active on T-Mobile network. Sales tax and regulatory fees included in monthly service price; see in-store materials for specifics in your state. Coverage claim based on talk and text.

