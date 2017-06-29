MetroPCS Gets UFC Fans #CloserThanEver to the Action —and Brings the UFC Into Your Own Home

Sweepstakes/Contest: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. Open to legal U.S. residents who are the age of majority or older in their state of residence. Additional eligibility restrictions apply for grand prize winner. Entry period is from 5:30 p.m. PDT till 7:00 p.m. PDT on 7/8/17 for tech and memorabilia prizes, and from 5:30 p.m. PDT on 7/8/17 till 11:59 a.m. PDT on 7/9/17 for grand prize. For complete terms and conditions, including odds of winning tech and memorabilia prizes and selection criteria for grand prize see the Official Rules, soon available at

www.metropcs.com/ufc213rules

. Sponsor: T-Mobile USA, Inc.



About T-Mobile

As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. Our advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 72.6 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and MetroPCS. For more information, please visit