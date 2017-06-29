MetroPCS Gets UFC Fans #CloserThanEver to the Action —and Brings the UFC Into Your Own Home

Bellevue, Washington — June 29, 2017 — One of the most highly-anticipated events of the year, UFC® 213: NUNES vs. SHEVCHENKO 2, is going down on Saturday, July 8 in Las Vegas and as the exclusive wireless partner of UFC, MetroPCS today announced a whole new way for fight fans to get #CloserThanEver to the action — with a chance to host a UFC athlete at home!
During the MetroPCS “Live from the Purple Couch” social media broadcast on Saturday, July 8, UFC fans will have the chance to win awesome prizes, including the latest tech and signed UFC memorabilia. Also, one homeowner can win the Grand Prize — the opportunity to host a UFC fighter in their home for the “Live from the Purple Couch” broadcast for UFC 214 on July 29. To enter, simply tune in to the live broadcast on MetroPCS Facebook, YouTube Live or Periscope before UFC 213: NUNES vs. SHEVCHENKO 2 begins and follow the instructions.
MetroPCS is known for bringing UFC fans all the action with pre-event social media broadcasts on Facebook Live, YouTube Live or Periscope. During “Live from the Purple Couch” fans can ask questions and interact with their favorite UFC stars, get insights into the main event, and win cool prizes.
MetroPCS today also launched the first two ads in a new campaign that highlights what can happen when MetroPCS brings the UFC #CloserThanEver to the fans. The first new ads feature UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson and UFC lightweight Sage Northcutt comedically assisting fans with homework and joining the family for dinner.
“Homework” – starring UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson and UFC lightweight Sage Northcutt
“Walkout” – starring UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier
MetroPCS is the flagship prepaid brand of T-Mobile US, Inc., and a leading provider of unlimited data, talk, and text plans with taxes and regulatory fees included — there are no surprises, period. MetroPCS offers the freedom and convenience of an affordable, no-contract wireless service, on a network that is more reliable than ever, covering 99% of people in the U.S.
For complete contest details, the Official Rules will soon be available at www.metropcs.com/ufc213rules
Sweepstakes/Contest: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. Open to legal U.S. residents who are the age of majority or older in their state of residence. Additional eligibility restrictions apply for grand prize winner. Entry period is from 5:30 p.m. PDT till 7:00 p.m. PDT on 7/8/17 for tech and memorabilia prizes, and from 5:30 p.m. PDT on 7/8/17 till 11:59 a.m. PDT on 7/9/17 for grand prize. For complete terms and conditions, including odds of winning tech and memorabilia prizes and selection criteria for grand prize see the Official Rules, soon available at www.metropcs.com/ufc213rules. Sponsor: T-Mobile USA, Inc.
About T-Mobile
As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. Our advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 72.6 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and MetroPCS. For more information, please visit http://www.t-mobile.com.
# # #
T-Mobile Media Contacts
T-Mobile US Media Relations
MediaRelations@T-Mobile.com