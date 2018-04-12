Switch to MetroPCS Today and get TWO Months Unlimited Data Free

Get a risk-free chance to check out the network that covers 99% of Americans AND get a new phone on us
Bellevue, Washington — April 12, 2018 — T-Mobile’s (NASDAQ: TMUS) flagship prepaid brand, MetroPCS, is so confident that you’ll love their network that starting today, new customers who bring their number to MetroPCS can get two months of unlimited service for FREE just to check it out! AND for a limited time, new customers can also get a new phone on us from great brands like Samsung, LG, and Motorola. That’s right. Get a new phone on us AND two months of service on us on a network that covers 99% of people in the US just like AT&T and Verizon!
New customers can choose the $50 Unlimited LTE plan, the $60 plan with Unlimited LTE + 10GB of hotspot data, or 4 lines of Unlimited LTE for $100. As always with MetroPCS, taxes and regulatory fees are included, and you’ll be riding on the nationwide T-Mobile LTE network. After two months of unlimited service with a timely second month payment, customers can get a $100 prepaid Mastercard.
MetroPCS is the flagship prepaid brand of T-Mobile US, Inc., and a leading provider of unlimited data, talk, and text plans with taxes and regulatory fees included— so there are no surprises, period. MetroPCS offers the freedom and convenience of an affordable, no-contract wireless service, on a reliable network that covers 99% of people in the U.S. Visit any MetroPCS store today to take advantage of this limited time offer. For more information on this deal and others, please visit www.metropcs.com/TwoMonths.
Plus $10 activation fee/line and applicable taxes. On all plans, if congested, the fraction of customers using >35GB/mo. may notice reduced speeds due to prioritization. Video streams at 480p. No tethering on $50 rate plan.
Offers require port-in of qualifying wireless number, and exclude numbers on T-Mobile network or active on MetroPCS in past 90 days. Service rebate requires timely payment for 2 months of service on unlimited LTE plan and submission of redemption form. Limit 1 service rebate per account/5 per household. Limit 5 device rebates per account/household. Not valid in CT/RI/Miami-Dade. Coverage claim based on talk and text. MetroPCS customers’ data is prioritized below data of T-Mobile-branded customers at times and locations where competing network demands occur.
About T-Mobile
As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. Our advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 72.6 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and MetroPCS. For more information, please visit http://www.t-mobile.com.
