MetroPCS Launches Summertime Deals

First up, customers can score two LG K20 Plus phones with 32GB for FREE after instant rebate when they switch two lines to MetroPCS – pay only the sales tax.
Second, customers can get half off the feature-packed LG Stylo 3 Plus – a savings of $84 – OR get half off ANY device priced $99 or less when they add a line.
Finally, starting today, customers on the $40 6GB plan can now add additional lines for just $25, taxes and fees included. Or customers can go unlimited and get one line of unlimited 4G LTE data for just $50 per month, or two lines for $80!
Visit any MetroPCS store today to take advantage of these limited time offers. For more information on these deals and others, please visit www.metropcs.com/deals.
On $50 promotional plan, video streams at up to 480p and no tethering is available. On all MetroPCS plans, if the network becomes intermittently congested the top 3% of data users (>32GB /mo.) may notice reduced speeds due to prioritization.
