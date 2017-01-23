MetroPCS Kicks Off Tax Season with Free Phones for Everyone

New or existing customers looking to upgrade their phone, add a line, or get a new phone number can walk into any participating MetroPCS store and choose between 15 different phones, like the newly launched LG Aristo, or the Samsung Galaxy On5, ZTE Avid TRIO and Alcatel Fierce XL. And if you port in a number, you have even more options including the HTC Desire 530, ZTE ZMAX PRO and LG K10. That’s up to a $179 value for FREE, after instant and mail-in rebate plus tax.
And to top it off, MetroPCS customers can now get over 30GB of bonus data a year! For a limited time, anyone who signs up for the $50 plan will get 8GB of 4G LTE data a month, up from 5GB, with taxes and regulatory fees included. Additional 8GB lines are just $30 a month, a 50 percent savings.
To take advantage of this limited time data deal, simply head into a MetroPCS store or learn more about the offer here: https://www.metropcs.com/free-data.html
Background: MetroPCS is the flagship prepaid brand of T-Mobile US, Inc., and a leading provider of unlimited data, talk, and text plans with taxes and regulatory fees included – there are no surprises, period. MetroPCS offers the freedom and convenience of an affordable, no-contract wireless service, riding on the 4G LTE T-Mobile network.
Additional charges may apply, please see store for details.
About T-Mobile US, Inc.
As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. The Company's advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 71.5 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and MetroPCS. For more information, please visit http://www.t-mobile.com.
