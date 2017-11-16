MetroPCS Offers Amazon Prime on Us and a Free Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime Smartphone for the Holidays

About MetroPCS

MetroPCS is the flagship prepaid brand of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:

TMUS

), and a leading provider of unlimited data, talk and text plans with taxes and regulatory fees included— so there are no surprises, period. MetroPCS offers the freedom and convenience of an affordable, no-contract wireless service, on a reliable network that covers 99 percent of people in the U.S with talk and text.



Video typically streams on device at 480p. On all MetroPCS plans, the fraction of users using >35 GB/mo. may notice reduced speeds until next payment cycle due to data prioritization. During congestion, MetroPCS customers may notice reduced speeds vs. T-Mobile. No tethering on 4/$100 base rate plan. Sales tax on device not included. Device offer requires port-in of eligible wireless number not currently active on T-Mobile network. 4/$100 rate plan requires activation of new line of MetroPCS service. If new line deactivates, all lines lose promotional rate. Offer not valid in Indiana.



You must redeem your Amazon Prime membership code and agree to the Amazon Prime Terms to qualify for Amazon Prime membership by 12/31/19. Your Amazon Prime membership automatically renews for the membership fee in effect at the time of renewal plus applicable taxes. You may cancel at any time by visiting Your Account and adjusting your membership settings. Valid credit card required at time of registration if Amazon does not have one on file. Amazon Prime membership codes cannot be transferred or resold. For more information about Amazon Prime, visit amazon.com/prime. Amazon.com is not a sponsor of this promotion. All Amazon ®, ™ & © are IP of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. Our advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 70.7 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and MetroPCS. For more information, please visit

