MEDIA ALERT: T-Mobile Announces Un-carrier Next – Join us on January 5th

January 03, 2017
What:      
T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) will announce what’s next for the Un-carrier and how the company will continue to change wireless for good. In addition, T-Mobile executives will provide an update on the business.
 
When:     
Thursday, January 5, 2017 at 11:00am Pacific (2:00pm Eastern) from CES in Las Vegas, Nevada.
 
Where:   
You can get all the details as they are released via LIVE webcast on https://live.t-mobile.com/ucnext. An on-demand replay will also be available on the newsroom shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.
 
Who:       
T-Mobile President and CEO John Legere, COO Mike Sievert and other T-Mobile executives will be speaking on stage from Las Vegas, Nevada. 
 
About T-Mobile
As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. The Company's advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to more than 69.4 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and MetroPCS. For more information, please visit http://www.t-mobile.com.
 
Media Contacts
T-Mobile US Media Relations
MediaRelations@T-Mobile.com
 
Investor Relations 
877-281-TMUS OR 212-358-3210 
investor.relations@t-mobile.com
