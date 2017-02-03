Martha and Snoop Are Dream Team in New T-Mobile Ad for the Super Bowl

February 03, 2017
Martha and Snoop Are Dream Team in New T-Mobile Ad for the Super Bowl
Bellevue, Washington – Feb 3, 2017 – Who’s got America’s fastest, most advanced, 4G LTE network AND America’s sweethearts, entertainment icons Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg in ONE ad for America’s biggest game this year?
 
T-Mobile of course.
 
Are we excited for Sunday?!?
 

 
Fo’ shizzle!
 
Tune in Sunday to see what the Un-carrier has cooked up with this unexpected pair! 
 
About T-Mobile US, Inc.
As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. The Company's advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 71.5 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and MetroPCS. For more information, please visit http://www.t-mobile.com.
 
T-Mobile Media Contacts
T-Mobile US Media Relations
MediaRelations@T-Mobile.com
<< Back
  • RSS Feeds  |   Email Alerts

  • Media Library

    Images & Logos
    Videos

  • About Us

    The Company
    Investor Relations

  • Contact Us

    Media Inquiries
    Customer Care

You must be logged in to view this item.



Login

This area is reserved for members of the news media. If you qualify, please update your user profile and check the box marked "Check here to register as an accredited member of the news media". Please include any notes in the "Supporting information for media credentials" box. We will notify you of your status via e-mail in one business day.