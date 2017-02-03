Martha and Snoop Are Dream Team in New T-Mobile Ad for the Super Bowl

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. The Company's advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 71.5 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and MetroPCS.



Who’s got America’s fastest, most advanced, 4G LTE network AND America’s sweethearts, entertainment icons Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg in ONE ad for America’s biggest game this year?T-Mobile of course.Are we excited for Sunday?!?Fo’ shizzle!Tune in Sunday to see what the Un-carrier has cooked up with this unexpected pair!