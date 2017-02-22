T-Mobile Continues to Boost Capacity for Customers with LTE-U Launching in Spring 2017

The Un-carrier continues to advance its network at breakneck speed and is now rolling out next-gen LTE-U technology
Bellevue, Wash. — February 22, 2017— Building on its track-record of launching advanced technologies first, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced the Un-carrier is now deploying LTE-U technology in its LTE network, following today’s FCC certification of equipment from strategic partners Ericsson and Nokia. This move paves the way for the Un-carrier to introduce new network capabilities and devices for consumers this spring.
With LTE-U, starting this spring, T-Mobile customers will be able to tap into the first 20 MHz of underutilized unlicensed spectrum on the 5GHz band and use it for additional LTE capacity. T-Mobile already has more capacity per subscriber than AT&T and Verizon, and the addition of LTE-U will only extend that lead and further improve the Un-carrier’s blazing-fast speeds. And, LTE-U will make it possible for T-Mobile to bring its forthcoming Gigabit LTE to more places across the country.
"T-Mobile’s network is second to none, with more capacity per customer than the Duopoly … and LTE-U will only accelerate our lead,” said Neville Ray, CTO at T-Mobile. “T-Mobile’s built a track record of introducing new innovations first, including deploying more LTE Advanced technologies than anyone in the US. All that innovation means one thing – a fantastic customer experience. That’s why T-Mobile customers are the most satisfied in US wireless!”
Today’s FCC certification follows more than three years of extensive research, development and testing to ensure LTE-U works well alongside Wi-Fi technologies. Starting in December 2016, T-Mobile was already testing LTE-U equipment as part of early field trials, so the Un-carrier has been ready to hit the ground running to bring this new technology to customers!
“We continue to push the boundaries of bringing new technologies in the unlicensed arena. Nokia is committed to working alongside T-Mobile to bring new solutions to market,” Ricky Corker, Nokia EVP and Head of North America said. “We stand ready to enhance T-Mobile’s leadership proposition and show what the future of mobile communications can be for Un-carrier customers."
LTE-U devices and equipment intelligently tap into and share underutilized unlicensed spectrum without affecting other users on the same band, including those using conventional Wi-Fi. LTE-U constantly seeks the least utilized channels to maximize efficiency and performance for everyone. As demand on the Wi-Fi network increases, LTE-U backs off, and as Wi-Fi demand wanes, customers can tap into that unused capacity for LTE.
“Ericsson welcomes the FCC's approval of LTE-U. The use of this technology will bring an even better customer experience while using LTE,” said Glenn Laxdal, Head of Network Products, Ericsson North America. “Ericsson has been working in close collaboration with our partners to ensure that this technology will work in harmony with Wi-Fi, utilizing unlicensed spectrum in an optimal way."
T-Mobile’s LTE network is recognized as America’s fastest according to multiple independent third-party studies (Speedtest.net, Twin Prime, the FCC and OpenSignal) These tests are also based on billions of real-time, crowd-sourced tests by millions of real customers, not paid consultants, using their own devices where they live, work and play.
Learn more about T-Mobile’s unrelenting work in delivering a bigger, better network to its customers here. Or, for more information on T-Mobile’s network, visit www.t-mobile.com/coverage.
About T-Mobile
As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. The Company's advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 71.5 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and MetroPCS. For more information, please visit http://www.t-mobile.com.
# # #
Media Contacts
T-Mobile US Media Relations
MediaRelations@T-Mobile.com
Investor Relations
877-281-TMUS OR 212-358-3210
investor.relations@t-mobile.com