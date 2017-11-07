The LG V30+ Is Coming to T-Mobile!

The LG V30+ Is Coming to T-Mobile!
Bellevue, Washington — November 7, 2017 – T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced that LG’s V30®+ is coming to the Un-carrier starting November 17. That’s right, customers can snag this beast of a phone and unleash it on T-Mobile’s super-advanced LTE network just in time for the holidays. What better way to unlock awesome gift-giver status this year than by giving someone a sweet new smartphone?
 
The LG V30+ is the latest gigabit-class 600 MHz capable smartphone equipped to harness the power of the Un-carrier’s LTE network. This beauty comes loaded with the V30’s best-in-class features like a gorgeous 6-inch OLED display, dual rear 16 MP/13 MP cameras plus a 5 MP front camera, a 3,300 mAh battery and an operating system (Android 7.1.2 Nougat) strong enough to handle this powerhouse phone. The extra roomy 128 GB memory puts the “plus” in the V30+. And to top it off, the V30+ comes with a premium headset for jamming out to your favorite tunes.
 
The LG V30+ is available in limited quantity for just $130 down and $30 a month over 24 months (FRP: $850) on the T-Mobile interest-free Equipment Installment Plan. For information on the entire T-Mobile device lineup, visit https://www.t-mobile.com/cell-phones.
 
If you cancel wireless service, remaining balance becomes due. Full tax on pre-rebate price for both devices due at sale. Limited time offer; subject to change. $25 SIM starter kit, financing agreements for both devices, qualifying credit, and a new line of qualifying service required. Equipment Installment Plan: 0% APR. Not combinable with some offers (e.g. Carrier Freedom). Rebate via Prepaid MasterCard® Card. This Card is issued by Sunrise Banks N.A., Member FDIC.  Card terms and conditions apply; card expires. Must be active and in good standing when card is processed. Allow 8 weeks.
 
