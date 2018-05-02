The LG G7 ThinQ is Headed to T-Mobile Later this Spring

With dual 16MP rear-facing lenses and advanced AI features, the LG G7 ThinQ delivers clear, sharp photos—even in low indoor light. And for all you Netflix-a-holics out there, the G7 ThinQ touts a 39 percent larger speaker than LG’s previous flagship, and rocks an impressive 6-inch QHD display with best-in-class brightness—even in blinding sunlight.
