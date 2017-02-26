The Glamorously-Grand, Gracefully-Grounded, Gratifyingly-Groovy LG G6 is Coming to T-Mobile

T-Mobile customers don’t need to pop champagne to feel fly like a G6. The Un-carrier today announced LG’s new flagship superphone - just unveiled at Mobile World Congress - is headed to T-Mobile this spring. Yeah. That’d be the new LG G6.
With a 5.7” Quad HD Plus display, 2.3GHz quad core processor and dual 13MP cameras, the G6 is the perfect superphone to take advantage of the nation’s fastest 4G LTE network - whatever you might be doing. And with an IP68 rating, you can even do whatever you’re doing underwater without missing a beat - or Snap or Tweet.
For those of us not lucky enough to be in Barcelona at Mobile World Congress, T-Mobile’s hardware guru, Des, is on the scene to give you a first look at the LG G6:
For more information on our entire kick-ass handset line-up, visit us here online, and be sure to check out the deals hub page to learn more about our awesome device offers at T-Mobile. Who knows what we’ll cook up for the G6 launch!
# # #
Media Contacts
T-Mobile US Media Relations
MediaRelations@t-mobile.com