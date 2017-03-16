T-Mobile Announces April 7th Availability of the New LG G6. Plus, Order Before April 30th to Get a Google Home on LG!

The G6 will be available online and at participating T-Mobile stores across the country for $26 down and just $26 per month over 24 months (FRP: $650.00) on the Un-carrier’s interest-free Equipment Installment Plan.
And, if you order your LG G6 at T-Mobile before April 30th, you’ll also receive a Google Home on LG —a $129 value—at absolutely no extra cost. Google Home is a voice-activated speaker powered by the Google Assistant. Tell it to do things! It’s your own Google, always ready to help. Just start with, "Ok, Google".
For more information on our handset line-up, visit us here online.
# # #
On all T-Mobile plans, if the network becomes intermittently congested, top 3% of data users (>30 GB/mo.) may notice reduced speeds due to prioritization. Limited time offers; subject to change. Pricing for well-qualified customers. EIP: 0% APR. If you cancel wireless service, remaining balance on device becomes due. Google Home: While supplies last; 1/person/device, must timely redeem online at www.lgg6launchpromo.com. Allow 4-6 weeks. T-Mobile ONE: Standard int’l speeds approx. 128 Kbps unless you have ONE Plus or activate no-cost T-Mobile ONE offer (~256 Kbps); 4G LTE where available in Canada/Mexico; not for extended int’l use.
Media Contacts
T-Mobile US Media Relations
MediaRelations@t-mobile.com