June 01, 2018
T-Mobile Customers Score in Russia at the Big Soccer Event: Free Unlimited High-Speed Data, Calling and Texting!
The biggest soccer tournament in the world only happens once every four years, and this time Un-carrier customers get the hat trick with their phones! This June and July, T-Mobile customers traveling in Russia get free unlimited high-speed data and free unlimited calls within the country and back home to the U.S.! And of course, they’ll get free texting too, which T-Mobile customers already get when they travel in 140+ countries and destinations, including Russia.
 
Even better, customers don’t have to do a thing. Starting June 11 and through July 20 after the last match, unlimited data and calling just work in Russia for T-Mobile customers with postpaid plans, at absolutely no additional cost. So Un-carrier customers can capture all the fun of every match and share their favorite moments with friends and family hassle-free.
 
T-Mobile always has the best benefits for travelers! With T-Mobile ONE, Un-carrier customers already get free data roaming and texting in 140+ countries and destinations. And, they get free texting all flight long and a free hour of smartphone Wi-Fi on domestic flights with Gogo. So…go!
 
For more information about T-Mobile’s travel benefits and deal for customers visiting Russia in June and July, visit https://www.t-mobile.com/international.
 
Limited time offer; subject to change. Qualifying postpaid service & capable device required. Experience & speeds vary, and depend on your device & location. Premium-rate numbers not included. Unlimited talk & text features for direct communications between 2 people. Service may be terminated or restricted for misuse or excessive roaming; you must reside in the US and primary usage must occur on our US network. Device must register on our network before international use. See Terms & Conditions at T-Mobile.com.
 
