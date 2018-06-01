T-Mobile Customers Score in Russia at the Big Soccer Event: Free Unlimited High-Speed Data, Calling and Texting!

Even better, customers don’t have to do a thing. Starting June 11 and through July 20 after the last match, unlimited data and calling just work in Russia for T-Mobile customers with postpaid plans, at absolutely no additional cost. So Un-carrier customers can capture all the fun of every match and share their favorite moments with friends and family hassle-free.
T-Mobile always has the best benefits for travelers! With T-Mobile ONE, Un-carrier customers already get free data roaming and texting in 140+ countries and destinations. And, they get free texting all flight long and a free hour of smartphone Wi-Fi on domestic flights with Gogo. So…go!
For more information about T-Mobile’s travel benefits and deal for customers visiting Russia in June and July, visit https://www.t-mobile.com/international.
Limited time offer; subject to change. Qualifying postpaid service & capable device required. Experience & speeds vary, and depend on your device & location. Premium-rate numbers not included. Unlimited talk & text features for direct communications between 2 people. Service may be terminated or restricted for misuse or excessive roaming; you must reside in the US and primary usage must occur on our US network. Device must register on our network before international use. See Terms & Conditions at T-Mobile.com.
Media Contacts
T-Mobile US Media Relations
MediaRelations@t-mobile.com