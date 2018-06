T-Mobile Customers Score in Russia at the Big Soccer Event: Free Unlimited High-Speed Data, Calling and Texting!

# # #

The biggest soccer tournament in the world only happens once every four years, and this time Un-carrier customers get the hat trick with their phones! This June and July, T-Mobile customers traveling in Russia get free unlimited high-speed data and free unlimited calls within the country and back home to the U.S.! And of course, they’ll get free texting too, which T-Mobile customers already get when they travel in 140+ countries and destinations, including Russia.Even better, customers don’t have to do a thing. Starting June 11 and through July 20 after the last match, unlimited data and calling just work in Russia for T-Mobile customers with postpaid plans, at absolutely no additional cost. So Un-carrier customers can capture all the fun of every match and share their favorite moments with friends and family hassle-free.T-Mobile always has the best benefits for travelers! With T-Mobile ONE, Un-carrier customers already get free data roaming and texting in 140+ countries and destinations . And, they get free texting all flight long and a free hour of smartphone Wi-Fi on domestic flights with Gogo. So…go!For more information about T-Mobile’s travel benefits and deal for customers visiting Russia in June and July, visit https://www.t-mobile.com/international