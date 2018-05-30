T-Mobile Kicks Off Summer with BOGObonanza on Over Twelve Sought-After Smartphones

Starting this Friday, buy one of over a dozen different superphones from T-Mobile and get massive savings off your second phone from the same brand
Bellevue, Washington — May 30, 2018 — Summer is just heating up, the Un-carrier is kicking off the first ever BOGObonanza - steamin’ savings on THIRTEEN of the hottest new superphones for new and existing customers! Beginning Friday and only for a very limited time, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is unleashing ‘Buy One, Get One’ deals on the latest flagship devices from top-tier phone manufacturers like Samsung, LG and other high-demand brands.
“Vacation season is here! Everyone should be able to take their best pics, share their adventures and stay connected on the coolest new smartphones, so we rounded up the latest and greatest from three of the top brands and created a massive BOGObonanza,” said John Legere, president and CEO at T-Mobile. “At the Un-carrier, we’re all about making new AND current customers happy… this epic lineup of superphones is just one more reason to smile in those summer selfies!”
Each participating brand has different eligibility requirements (get the specifics here), but these BOGObonanza deets are the same, no matter which phones you choose:
- You can’t mix and match brands, but you can mix and match models
- The second phone must be of equal or lesser value than the first
- Both of your sweet new phones must be bought on T-Mobile’s interest free Equipment Installment Plan (EIP)
- Depending on the brand, you’ll get your money back via prepaid card rebate or monthly bill credits
For more information on these and other awesome deals from the Un-carrier, check out the T-Mobile Deals Hub.
On all T-Mobile plans, during congestion, the small fraction of customers using >50GB/month may notice reduced speeds until next bill cycle due to prioritization. Video streams at 480p. Limited time offers; subject to change. BOGOs: Tax on pre-promo price due at sale. Qualifying credit, service, port in or new line, and $25 SIM starter kits or $20 upgrade support charge may be required. If you cancel wireless service, remaining balance becomes due on 1 or both devices & credits may stop; contact us for details. For bill credits, allow 2 bill cycles. Rebates are via prepaid MasterCard issued by Sunrise Banks N.A., Member FDIC, card expires; allow 8 weeks. BOGOs may not be combined with some offers & discounts (e.g., Carrier Freedom).
