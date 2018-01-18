T-Mobile and MetroPCS Just Got the Highest Scores Ever for Wireless Customer Care by J.D. Power

Bellevue, Washington — January 18, 2018 — We’re customer-obsessed…and it just keeps showing. J.D. Power today announced that T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) and MetroPCS received the highest EVER industry scores in the 2018 J.D. Power U.S. Wireless Customer Care Performance Study—Volume 1 for full-service and non-contract providers, respectively. This marks the 15th time T-Mobile ranks highest among full-service providers in the study since 2004, and the 5th time for MetroPCS in its respective segment since 2013.
The 2018 J.D. Power U.S. Wireless Customer Care Full-Service Performance Study—Volume 1 assesses wireless providers through a number of different factors, measuring everything from initial contact to problem resolution, based on assisted and unassisted customer service experiences. In the study, both T-Mobile and MetroPCS ranked highest in overall satisfaction in their respective segments, each with scores of 828—the highest ever in the history of the 8-year study— that’s 17 points above the average for T-Mobile and 20 points above average for MetroPCS. Both T-Mobile and MetroPCS received the highest scores within the assisted customer service channel: Courtesy, Promptness, Knowledge, Clarity, Timeliness in Resolving Issues and Concern for Customers’ Needs.
“Our incredible customer care teams at T-Mobile and MetroPCS just made history with their customer obsession, and because we’re the Un-carrier, we won’t stop at just being the best in wireless,” said John Legere, president and CEO of T-Mobile. “We’re primed to go totally next level in 2018!”
The Un-carrier has been topping customer satisfaction lists all year long, including ranking highest in wireless customer satisfaction in J.D. Power’s latest 2017 U.S. Business Wireless Satisfaction Study, outperforming the competition with businesses of every size. Additionally, T-Mobile consistently ranked #1 in Overall Customer Satisfaction and Likelihood to Recommend1 in 2017 according to the latest national survey from the leading consumer opinion tracker, which surveys more than 360,000 mobile phone customers annually. Add to that the recent YouGov BrandIndex which ranked T-Mobile #1 in overall customer satisfaction throughout 2017, and you’ve got a brand that’s built on the happiness of its customers.
MetroPCS is the flagship prepaid brand of T-Mobile US, Inc., and a leading provider of unlimited data, talk and text plans with taxes and regulatory fees included— so there are no surprises, period. MetroPCS offers the freedom and convenience of an affordable, no-contract wireless service, on a reliable network that covers 99% of people in the U.S with talk and text.
For more information about T-Mobile and MetroPCS J.D. Power rankings, please visit www.jdpower.com.
1. Based on HarrisX Mobile Insights survey data using subscriber’s self-reported rating of Overall Satisfaction on a scale from 1 (Least Satisfied) to 10 (Most Satisfied). Likelihood to Recommend is on a scale from 0 (Extremely Unlikely) to 10 (Extremely Likely). Underlying source data is estimation based on national survey of 90,000 quarterly mobile phone users, Jan through Dec 2017
About T-Mobile US, Inc.
As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. Our advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 72.6 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and MetroPCS. For more information, please visit http://www.t-mobile.com.
About J.D. Power
J.D. Power is a marketing, consumer intelligence, and data and analytics company that helps its clients measure, understand, and improve the key performance metrics that drive their growth and profitability. J.D. Power’s industry benchmarks, unique data and analytics platform and reputation for independence and credibility has established the company as one of the world’s most well-known and trusted providers of Voice of the Customer insights. Established in 1968, J.D. Power is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, and has offices in North/South America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. For more information on car reviews and ratings, car insurance, health insurance, cell phone ratings, and more, please visit JDPower.com.
