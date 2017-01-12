T-Mobile Permanently Increases 4G LTE Capacity in DC by Nearly 1,000% Ahead of the Inauguration

“T-Mobile’s LTE network is already the fastest and most advanced in the US, and it covers more than 99% of the people Verizon covers,” said Neville Ray, T-Mobile CTO. “Now, we’ve juiced our coverage for customers in DC almost 1,000 percent … permanently! And we did that by rolling out new LTE Advanced technologies – like 4x4 MIMO and 256 QAM – that the carriers are still just talking about. But, we’re the Un-carrier – while they talk, we’re hard at work improving the most advanced network!”
In the last year, T-Mobile has launched new LTE-Advanced technologies, enhanced sites with more spectrum – including Extended Range LTE, increased backhaul, upgraded equipment and built new facilities. This includes permanently:
- adding LTE spectrum to each site,
- deploying three carrier aggregation for a total of 30+30 MHz of LTE,
- launching 4x4 MIMO and 256 Quadrature Amplitude Modulation (QAM),
- adding new multi-beam antennas and other upgraded equipment, and
- more than doubling backhaul on many sites.
Already, T-Mobile’s preparations for the Republican National Convention and Democratic National Convention last year gave Un-carrier customers the fastest speeds at those events, and customers at the Inauguration should expect nothing different.
The Un-carrier’s LTE network is the nation’s fastest – according to multiple sources, not paid consultants – and the nation’s most advanced with more LTE Advanced technologies deployed than any other US wireless provider. In fact, T-Mobile achieved a global first – which is yet to be matched in the US – with the rollout of 4x4 MIMO and 256 QAM last fall.
For more information on T-Mobile’s network, visit www.t-mobile.com/coverage.
Capable device required for Extended Range LTE, three carrier aggregation, 4x4 MIMO and 256 QAM.
