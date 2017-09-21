Hurricane Maria: Network Update for Customers

Hurricane Maria was particularly devastating to Puerto Rico this week. Nearly the entire island is without power, and services are down across the board.
Our number one priority is safety as we strive to get our network back up and running at 100% as soon as possible. We have all hands on deck and our teams will continue to push through challenges such as power outages, restricted access to sites, and other overriding safety issues. In the meantime, we continue to support the region through campaigns including free calling, texting and data and text-to-give.
The past few weeks have been a challenging time for so many of you and you remain in our thoughts. We are glad we can help be a part of the rebuilding process.
Status (updated as of September 23, 2017 at 7:00pm PT):
- T-Mobile is collaborating with other wireless operators to restore service as soon as possible.
- Restoration efforts continue as additional supplies and crews are sent to Puerto Rico.
- Current challenges: significant weather still impacting the island; island-wide power outage; flooding preventing access to sites; severed fiber connections; restricted ability to transport additional supplies onto island.