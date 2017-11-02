A New Main Squeeze - HTC U11 Life Launches Exclusively at T-Mobile

November 02, 2017
A New Main Squeeze - HTC U11 Life Launches Exclusively at T-Mobile
Bellevue, Washington — November 2, 2017 – Easy, squeezy. The HTC U11 life launches exclusively at T-Mobile November 3 at participating stores nationwide. Need a quick pic in your favorite social app? Give it a squeeze. Lost in the city? A squish o’ the sides brings up maps and makes quick work of zooming. The U11’s packed with new functionality but won’t put the squeeze on your wallet; it’s all yours for just $12 down and $12 over 24 months on T-Mobile’s interest-free Equipment Installment Plan (FRP: $300).
 
The U11, in cool Sapphire Blue, features 16MP front/rear-facing cameras built to withstand the elements and still capture gram-worthy photos. Your tunes and podcasts are a squeeze away, too, with a headphone experience that’s all you: the included USonic noise-cancelling earbuds use sonar-like technology to map your inner ear, creating a sound profile that’s music to your distinct ears.
 
Available for purchase on T-Mobile.com tomorrow, the HTC U11 life gets unboxed live via video today at 2:00 p.m. PST at https://www.youtube.com/user/TMobile.  For information on T-Mobile’s other devices, go to https://www.t-mobile.com/cell-phones

# # #
 
Limited time offers; subject to change. $25 SIM starter kit, or in stores & on customer service calls, $20 upgrade support charge may be required. Equipment Installment Plan: 0% APR, tax on device due at sale. If you cancel wireless service, remaining balance becomes due. Device pricing for well qualified customers.
 
